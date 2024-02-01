All systems go for Western Cape weekend voter registration – IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in the Western Cape said it was all systems go for voter registration to be conducted at the weekend. Provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said the IEC in the province was confident that with 1572 voting stations, including 26 temporary structures, the registration would run smoothly.

Hendrickse also said 4 668 staff members would man the voting stations across the province. He added that police would be on standby to make sure that the voter registration ran without incident at the voting stations. “I am pleased that, as it stands now, the Western Cape voters roll is at 3 219 875. It’s a great achievement and I am hoping we can build on that this coming weekend with the voter registration,” he said.

According to Hendrickse, the voter management devices would be on hand for a seamless registration experience. The devices, which capture a voter’s details, are able to function in off-line mode even if there is load shedding or a poor signal. “All the functionality of the device will remain in working condition. Voter details recorded in off-line mode will be processed once the device connects to a network and reflect on the system,” he said. Hendrickse also said voters without a formal address were expected to identify the place where they reside to the IEC officer – a street address, farm, informal settlement or a specific location if one was homeless.

Those who had received a new ID with a different ID number needed to re-register. “If you got married and changed your surname, but maintained your ID number, you need not re-register. “If you applied to have your gender changed and the digit indicating your gender marker in your ID number changed, then you need to re-register with your new ID number.”

Hendrickse added that those who had changed addresses should update their registration details. “This applies even if you’ve just moved down the road or to a different part of town. It’s imperative you update your details for the voting station in your new location,” he said. “Failure to do so will result in you not being able to vote at the voting station at your new location, because you will remain on the voters roll where you previously resided.”

Hendrickse said the voting stations would open between 8am and 5pm both tomorrow and Sunday. “If you are unable to make it to voter registration at a voting station this weekend, you can go to the IEC website at online on www.elections.org.za “Voters can also check their registration status and voting station details via our WhatsApp chatbot at 0600 88 0000.”

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs offices will open for an extra two hours today (Friday) for ID collection. The offices will also open between 8am and 5pm tomorrow and on Sunday for application for and collection of IDs and applications for temporary identification certificates. “We want to give those who need an ID to participate in the voter registration an opportunity to come and collect their documents.

“We particularly encourage young people to come to our offices from Friday afternoon and over the weekend to come and apply or collect their documents,” Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza said. “We encourage clients who have applied for identification documents and have been waiting for three weeks or more to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents,” Nzuza said. The department said clients can also book collection appointments before visiting offices, using the branch appointment booking system via www.dha.gov.za