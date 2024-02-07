Law enforcement agencies won’t tolerate lawlessness, criminality and disruptions during Sona

Law enforcement agencies have warned that lawlessness, criminality and disruptions will not be tolerated during the hosting of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town on Thursday. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said on Wednesday that it was satisfied that all deployments were in place to ensure the Sona took place in a peaceful, safe and secure environment.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Natjoints has been meeting regularly in the build-up to the Sona to ensure that the plans were in place for the safety and security of participants, spectators and communities living near the Cape Town City Hall and businesses. “The operational plan is in place and all critical role-players are ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandate. “All law enforcement agencies led by the SAPS have mobilised resources to heighten police visibility with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crimes before, during and post the planned address,” Mathe said.

She said the residents of Cape Town, spectators and those operating businesses in the vicinity were also advised about road closures provided by the City of Cape Town. “It is important to emphasise that those who are not accredited or authorised to be in attendance should avoid the area around the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. “It is on that score that we urge the co-operation of those who will be in and around the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall on the day.”

Mathe also said any lawlessness, any form of criminality and any behaviour that contravened the law would be dealt with accordingly. “No disruptions will be allowed and tolerated by law enforcement. All law enforcement agencies securing the Sona are expected to execute their duties according to their constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts before, during and after the main address,” she said. Mathe noted that the build-up activities to the Sona and the Mining Indaba that was under way have been incident-free, with no reports of disruptions or criminality reported.