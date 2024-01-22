Ramaphosa hails matric class of 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the matric class of 2023, saying their unprecedented success was evidence of the determination and ambition of learners and of a nation that values its youth. In a statement, the president offered his warm congratulations and those of the government to the class of 2023 and the extended support system of educators, parents, school governing bodies and health-care providers who carried the cohort of learners through the Covid-19 pandemic when they were in earlier grades.

The 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) overall pass rate reached 82.9%, compared with 80.1% in 2022, and 76.4% in 2021. “This is an improvement of 2.8%, and 6.5% from the pass rates achieved by the classes of 2022 and 2021 respectively. “In real numbers, 572 983 candidates passed the 2023 NSC exams. As a percentage, the 2023 pass is the highest in the history of the NSC,” Ramaphosa said.

He also said the Bachelor’s passes as well as passes with distinction produced by the class of 2023 stood out as the highest in the history of the NSC exams. “The class of 2023 has given itself and the nation great cause for pride and belief that our investment in education is the key to moving our country forward. “The 2023 matric results show that we are a nation that takes care of its young people and that our young people are taking care of their future through their resilience and their dedication to learning.