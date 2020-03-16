Ramaphosa's 'My Corona' elbow greeting has social media in stitches
Cape Town – Amid the worldwide coronavirus panic, headlines have been made in Australia and the UK of shoppers elbowing each other out of the way in a race for goods like toilet paper.
In the spirit of ubuntu, South Africans, however, have a much better and friendlier way to put their elbows to use in these anxious times – thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
From revoking visas to barring social gatherings and events with more than 100 people, the president's decisive announcement to the nation last night has been praised.
It's generally good advice to wash your hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitisers for at least 20 seconds, and to cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue.
The coughing into the elbow pit bit will take some time getting use to and to perfect.
Ramaphosa's flexed-elbow greeting suggestion – to avoid shaking hands – has had social media responding in good humour, with DJ Fresh and The Kiffness, among others, taking it a hilarious step further.
The Kiffness has the Prez doing the Cyril shuffle to the hit song My Sharona from 1979 by the Knack, dubbing it My Corona.
Social media is happy Ramaphosa has shown former president Jacob Zuma that he has got some moves of his own. Now is not the time for Umshini wami...
We shall never know peace!! 😒 pic.twitter.com/vryC9lad7L— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 15, 2020
R&B songs ain’t hittin the same anymore... plz don’t touch and love on me just disinfect yourself and give me an elbow bump thx— Caden (@CadeM_Steele) March 13, 2020