Ramaphosa's 'My Corona' elbow greeting has social media in stitches

Cape Town – Amid the worldwide coronavirus panic, headlines have been made in Australia and the UK of shoppers elbowing each other out of the way in a race for goods like toilet paper.

In the spirit of ubuntu, South Africans, however, have a much better and friendlier way to put their elbows to use in these anxious times – thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

From revoking visas to barring social gatherings and events with more than 100 people, the president's decisive announcement to the nation last night has been praised.

It's generally good advice to wash your hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitisers for at least 20 seconds, and to cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue.

The coughing into the elbow pit bit will take some time getting use to and to perfect.