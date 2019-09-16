Emmanuel Rassou with his maths teacher, Katharina Brock.

Cape Town – A Grade 9 pupil from the South African College High School in Newlands, Emmanuel Rassou, has won the converted SA Junior Maths Champion title at the South African Mathematics Olympiad (Samo). From Parow, Emmanuel Rassou beat more than 91 000 pupils nationwide to be crowned the overall winner of the olympiad.

This is the second consecutive year that he who won national colours in maths.

He also won at the Pan Africa Maths Olympiad earlier this year, and in July, Rassou represented South Africa at the International Maths Competition held in Durban and won a bronze medal.

“I am feeling happy and overwhelmed at this moment,” he said.

‘‘The competition was very tough - to beat all those participants from around the country and become the top pupil is overwhelming.

‘‘I am grateful for the support from my family and teachers,” he said.

Rassou has been taking part in the South African Mathematics Foundation Olympiad programmes since he was in Grade 6.

He won a silver medal at last year’s Samo while he was still in primary school.

“All I can say is, it takes a lot of hard work and perseverance. In maths, what is important is always practising and asking for help when you do not understand.

‘‘I practise every day and I always try to get help when I am struggling, this is what is important,” he said.

Rassou dedicated the award to his late mother and also pledged to donate a large part of his cash prize of R7 500 to the Zanawonga Transkei Project, a school which his high school supports in an outreach project.

Liberty sponsored the event, and its lead specialist for corporate social investment, Nomaxabiso Matjila, said: “Liberty would like to extend its congratulations to the winners.

‘‘You are an inspiration to all pupils and are setting a strong example for others to follow. Well done, these achievements are the result of hard work and dedication to your educational journey,” Matjila said.

Cape Times