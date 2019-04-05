Lead student on the Prizm radio telescope project, Liju Philip (right), with fellow MSc student Nivek Ghazi, behind the 100MHz antenna with upgraded front-end electronics.

The lead student on the Prizm radio telescope project, Dr Liju Philip - who specialises in radio astronomy - graduated with a PhD in physics from UKZN’s School of Chemistry and Physics. Prizm is a new radio astronomy telescope that has been installed on Marion Island, one of the most remote and radio-quiet locations in the world, to search for the birth of the first stars.

The island lies between Africa and Antarctica, and the project was the first astronomy research venture to be conducted there.

Preliminary observations show the site offers an exceptionally clean observing environment, surpassing even the Karoo.

Philip obtained his Bachelor of Engineering in Instrumentation Engineering from the University of Mumbai, and an MSc in Physics from Rhodes University. He embarked on his PhD journey through UKZN’s Astrophysics and Cosmology Research Unit, which has a well-equipped radio astronomy laboratory.

Philip has had an interest in astronomy since his school days in his hometown of Mumbai, India, where he developed the desire to design and build instruments to observe the universe.

“South Africa is one of the most sought-after countries for ground-based radio astronomical research, especially with the upcoming Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project,” Philip said.

“The opportunities and access to a radio astronomy lab motivated me to pursue a PhD at UKZN.”

His research entailed the design, construction and deployment of the radio telescope, Prizm, built to study the first stars in the universe.

Prizm was built entirely in UKZN’s radio astronomy laboratory, with Philip playing a major role in designing and building the electronic components. He also designed the mechanical support structures for the antennas to withstand heavy winds at the installation site.

“Observing from Marion comes with a variety of challenges. In terms of weather, Marion is extremely windy and wet, with limited sunshine.

“In addition to this, the whole island is infested with hungry mice that devour anything from live birds to sensitive electronics. Our team successfully overcame all the hurdles, and we have two experiments operating on Marion. The preliminary results look very promising, and we will be constantly expanding our efforts during future voyages.”

CAPE TIMES