100 days left to Netball World Cup in Cape Town

Cape Town – It is officially 100 days before Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup is held in Cape Town. “Cape Town is officially ready to welcome the world to our beautiful city this July,” said Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes for over 36 months to ensure Cape Town is able to deliver a memorable Netball World Cup experience for players and spectators. “Outside the CTICC, the City has earmarked a space which will be used as a fan park during the tournament. “Just like we had thousands on the Grand Parade for the 2010 World Cup, we want this space to be a place where thousands of Netball fans can gather to enjoy games and everything netball.”

The City unveiled the latest mural commemorating the Netball World Cup outside the CTICC, which will be the home of the quadrennial tournament for two weeks in July. The life-size artwork, paying homage to Cape Town’s netball heritage and the Mother City, is situated on Lower Long Street between Walter Sisulu Avenue and Wharf Street. The street mural adds to a list the City commissioned across the metro since last July to raise awareness in the lead up to the upcoming international netball tournament.

A part of Cape Town’s build up to the Netball World Cup was the City-sponsored Street Netball programme led by the Sporting Chance Development Foundation. The 100 days event included an exhibition match featuring Sporting Chance’s U/13 girls team from Langa. The inaugural street netball programme will see more than 760 junior netball players from Grassy Park, Elsies River, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Langa, Mfuleni, Ocean View and Nomzamo take part in the initiative aimed at guiding them towards future opportunities through the valuable lessons of sport.