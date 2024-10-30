All about the ‘experiences’ for Proteas opener Tony de Zorzi in Chattogram

Tony de Zorzi may have missed out on a double century, but that was the only blip on another excellent day for the Proteas in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday. After spending over seven hours at the crease, most of it battling severe cramp, De Zorzi was eventually dismissed for a career-best 177 (269 balls, 12x4, 4x6).

“The opportunity was there (to get a double century). It is not often in Test cricket that you have the time to bat at one tempo. Definitely, the opportunity was there to get a double hundred, maybe even more, but ultimately it wasn’t about me today,” De Zorzi said. “The Big Man Upstairs wanted to give an opportunity to Wiaan (Mulder), and he came and took that, and I am happy for him.” With fellow overnight batter David Bedingham already back in the comfort of the change room after an entertaining 59, and first Test centurion Kyle Verreyenne also falling cheaply the next over to hand Taijul Islam another five-wicket haul, the Bangladeshis may have believed they were finally going to be offered some respite.

But there was to be no relief for the hosts, with all-rounders Wiaan Mulder (106 not out) and Senuran Muthusamy (68 not out) combining for an excellent unbroken 152-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Mulder, in particular, will cherish his time spent out in the middle at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as he brought up his maiden Test century.

Wiaan Mulder scores his maiden Test century as the @ProteasMenCSA declare on 577-6



While conditions were undoubtedly batter-friendly, it was just reward for a cricketer who has battled so many demons to get to this juncture.

But with the backing of coach Shukri Conrad, Mulder is finally starting to fulfil the immense potential he showed all those years ago when he arrived for his debut first-class game for the Lions at the Wanderers still wearing his St Stithians school uniform. It was an innings of great maturity, for Mulder never looked flustered throughout. He batted at his own tempo, building a platform before accelerating with the declaration approaching. The straight six to reach his century was the coup de grace.

It certainly helped having Muthusamy at the other end, with the left-hander taking the more adventurous route by reverse-sweeping and striking the ball down the ground with power to also register a career-best maiden Test half-century. Senuran Muthusamy brings up his first Test half-century with a boundary



📺 Stream #BANvSA on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/HmGWBBQRbd

— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 30, 2024 The entertainment lifted the Proteas to 575/6, which was also their highest Test total since Faf du Plessis’ team made 621 against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. De Zorzi feels this performance is part of the natural upward trajectory this fledgling Proteas batting unit have made over the last 12 months, particularly with regards to prospering in foreign conditions away from home.

“It started with Shukri against India. They were a really good side. We were a young team, and guys really put their hands up in different situations – and we’ve just been building on that,” De Zorzi said. “I think there are few young guys, but a lot of them have played around the world, so they are coming with different experiences. “It might not necessarily be age, but it’s about experiences. Wiaan has also played for a while, so we are not maybe 30 to 40 years old, but we have our own experiences to perform.

“My time in the Test side, we’ve done alright away from home.

“My first series away was against the West Indies. Guys were successful there as a young batting line-up. “Even here, it’s the same group of players, and Scholesy (Verreynne) and Wiaan were brilliant in that first Test. “I think we all showed that we could apply ourselves. Most of it is a mental element, probably 80-90 percent, because once you are in, it is about your decision-making and your ability to stay focused.

“It’s obviously physical too, to concentrate for long periods of time. Obviously quite young, and had to learn quickly on the job.” The Proteas were not finished yet, though, with the newly-crowned No 1-ranked ICC Test bowler Kagiso Rabada carrying on from where he left off in Mirpur with two early wickets.

Kagiso Rabada on top of the world!



Our Proteas pace machine has claimed the #1 spot in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings! With every fiery delivery, he's shown why he's the best in the game.



Proudly South African, proudly Kagiso Rabada! He was supported by the recalled Dane Paterson and Keshav Maharaj to leave the visitors in complete control of the Test with three days left to push for an outright victory.

Brief Scores Proteas 575/6 (De Zorzi 177, Stubbs 106, Mulder 105*, Muthusamy 68*, Islam 5/195) Bangladesh 38/4 (Rabada 2/8, Maharaj 1/4, Paterson 1/15)