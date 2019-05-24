Image: Facebook

Cape Town – Two-time world champion and Cape Town resident Antony Smyth won the Build for Better Adaptive South African Surfing Championship at New Pier in Durban. In the final, Smyth, who won gold at the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship in 2016 and 2018, took on long-time rival and friend Jean-Paul Veaudry from East London in 2-4 foot surf.

It is the second year Made For Me has hosted the event in Durban. The first three years it was staged in Muizenberg.

Smyth was involved in a car accident when he was six years old, which paralysed his right arm.

He managed to rise above those obstacles to become a champion for the second time.

“I always try to stay fit as much as possible by lifting weights, stretching my body and jogging.

"Surfing has been in my heart from a young age and I don’t even think of drowning. I think all people with a disability should participate because not at all times do they get a chance to do outdoor activities,” he said.

Earlier this month, Smyth thanked the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) in a Facebook post: "Your support for me, and the global Adaptive Surfing community is the reason why we are able to compete in our wonderful sport of surfing.

"A sport which is really beginning to define a lot of us! So thank you again, you are shaping lives!"

Made for Me managing director and founder Julia van Zyl said: “This year, we had 37 competitors, whereas last year we had 26. The numbers have drastically improved and the sport of adaptive surfing is growing in South African.

"All ages and all people with disabilities, from physical to mental to emotional, participated in this event because all people should have the right to enjoy the freedom of the ocean.

"The ocean brings healing, hope and joy. Everyone should have access and should be included,” she said.

A team of 20 volunteers had their hands full in the shorebreak during the event, assisting the surfers.

Hoots of enjoyment could be heard, particularly from young Lwazi Matanga, a young Cape Town surfer from Delft township, who was shot in the head a few years ago, which caused right-side paralysis known as hemiplegia.

Van Zyl said it’s an “incredible privilege” to run the event.