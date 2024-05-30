Anrich Nortjé ‘not far away’ from his best for Proteas

UPON returning from a lengthy back injury in March, Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortjé has looked a shadow of his former self. From when he laced up his boots for the first time in five months during a domestic match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Nortjé just did not look in control.

The 30-year-old lacked rhythm, ball control and was down on his pace – all traits that one would expect from a fast bowler returning from such a big injury. A few weeks later, he travelled to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and more or less experienced the same struggles, despite significantly improving his pace and hitting to the 150km/h mark that he is known for. As a result, the Uitenhage-born speedster experienced his worst IPL season yet in which he conceded 294 runs in six matches.

Despite what the numbers suggested, Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter views Nortjé’s return from injury through a different lens, including the quick in the main World Cup squad. This is despite the equally quick Nandré Burger being in fine form. Last week, Nortjé made his return to international cricket, playing two matches and conceding 0-47 in four overs and 0-26 in two overs against the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. It is important to note that the wicket at Sabina Park was not conducive to fast bowling, and it played a hand in Nortjé’s poor returns.

Walter reckons the tough return to action might be just what Nortjé needs to get back to his best at the T20 World Cup. South Africa will get their campaign under way on Monday, June 3 against Sri Lanka in New York (4.30pm start, SA time).

That brings an end to our three-match series in Jamaica.



Congratulations @windiescricket 👊#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/CxOtLXisCF — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 26, 2024 "I spent a week with him and I genuinely don't feel he is too far away, to be honest. The conditions have not (necessarily) been against him – they've (just) been tough conditions as a fast bowler. And we came up against a side who were pretty brutal, to be honest, if you are off the mark," said Walter. "I think he would've experienced the exact same thing having come off a break into his first four games in the IPL.

“So, he probably landed himself in a perfect storm, which in many ways can harden you and get you even more ready. “I still don’t believe he’s very far away. A world-class performer finds a way, and I don’t doubt that he will as well.” As much as Nortjé brings pace to the Proteas side, he has shown in the past that he is more than capable of bowling in slow conditions as well.

During the 2021 T20 World Cup, he finished seventh among the top wicket takers with nine wickets, while conceding five runs per over throughout the competition. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, the fast bowler finished in fifth place with 11 wickets, while returning the same economy rate as in the 2021 edition.

🧢 From one Kimberley boy to another. Reeza Hendricks had the privilege of presenting Patrick Kruger with his first Proteas cap. 🇿🇦



Here is to many more memories in 🟢🟡, Pat! #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/NgYWVr2mbV — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 28, 2024 It seems these are the versions of Nortjé that coach Walter is backing heading into the World Cup in the US and Caribbean. "If we weren't using his X-factor, which is his pace, then what would we be using?" Walter asked.