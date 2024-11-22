Aphelele Fassi doesn’t want to lose his Springbok jersey again

As the Springboks gear up for their final Test match of 2024 against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff tomorrow (7.40pm kick-off), one player in particular will be looking to leave his mark on a memorable season. Emerging star Aphelele Fassi is set to earn his 11th Test cap as part of a journey brimming with triumphs following a challenging career phase.

After being in the international rugby wilderness for a couple of seasons, Fassi has taken 2024 by storm in the Bok jersey, and has gone from strength to strength at fullback. In the absence of the injured double World Cup winner Damian Willemse, he has shown that he could be another successor to veteran Willie le Roux.

Aphelele Fassi: “It’s what I've always wanted, so it’s important for me to grab the chance with both hands and never lose it again, because I know how it feels like to miss out” 👊#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) November 21, 2024 This season, Fassi helped the Boks clinch the Rugby Championship title for the first time since 2019, adding the cup to their growing trophy cabinet that includes the Freedom Cup and the Nelson Mandela Challenge Plate won against New Zealand and Australia respectively.

His linking with the centres and wings on the attack has been brilliant, especially when he receives the ball late and cuts the defensive lines, while his steadiness under the high ball has been the other highlight of his play. Reflecting on his experience so far, ‘Weekend Special’ as he is affectionately known says it’s been an unbelievable experience.

“When you come from a setback, it’s never easy, but as a player, you have to follow your own processes, and not change what you normally do.” “When you come from a setback, it’s never easy, but you have to follow your own processes, and not change what you normally do to get back into a set-up like this,” he said from Cardiff this week.

And the opportunity to contribute to the Boks, as they look to end the tour of the UK unbeaten for the first time since 2013, is not taken lightly by the Sharks player. “To have this opportunity to be back in a set-up like this is unbelievable. It’s what I’ve always wanted.

“The importance is to grab the chance with both hands and never lose it again, because I know that feeling of losing it. “One learns a lot in a set-up like this.”

“Working with the coaches and being in a group like this with the experience we have, from World Cup winners and the younger guys coming in, has been great over the last couple of months. One learns a lot from them.” Integral to Fassi’s development as a player has been his relationship with Le Roux. The mentorship he receives from the 98 Test-capped veteran has proven invaluable as Le Roux consistently provides insights during matches, contributing to Fassi’s on-field decision-making.

“We have a great relationship.” “We have a great relationship,” remarked Fassi.

“There were two games in which I played where Willie was on the side of the field shouting and commanding what he sees, and letting me know what’s happening. “That’s the one thing that coach Rassie (Erasmus) always emphasises – everyone has a job to do, whether you are in the match-23 or not. “So, it is a good relationship because we understand the plans the Springboks want to build for the future.

"The week (in Cardiff) has been cold, but good,” the fullback added about their preparation ahead of the final Test match of the year. “We’ve just been going through our plans and trying to focus on the opportunities we create. “Last weekend (in the 29-20 win over England at Twickenham), we didn’t stick to our plans as well as we wanted to, but for this weekend, we have a plan on how we want to play – and it will be important to execute our strategy well.”

Meanwhile, SA Rugby announced yesterday that former SA A coach Johan Ackermann will return to South Africa and join the Junior Springboks as a consultant.

Ackermann has coached abroad for the last seven years in England and Japan respectively. Before he left, he coached the Lions and reached three consecutive Super Rugby finals with the Johannesburg side. He will join the Junior Bok set-up in January.