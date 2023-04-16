Athletes conquer gruelling peninsula to complete Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon

Cape Town - The gruelling conditions of the Cape Peninsula did not deter Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon (TTOM) athletes from reaching greater heights than they had set for themselves. Nearly 5 800 men and 2 211 women participated in this year’s 53rd edition of the ultra marathon - the world's most beautiful marathon.

Gerda Steyn did not only cement her title as the new “Queen' on the Ocean”, but broke her own record of 3:29:42 which she claimed last year with a time of 3:29:06 on Saturday. The 33-year-old from Bothaville in the Free State is also the first athlete in more than two decades to win four consecutive titles. The victory came a day after she was handed the Blue Number.

“It hasn't sunk in yet; maybe that's why I'm so emotional. “This is indeed history and in the future I'll look back and remember this day. “I love participating in Two Oceans and am definitely looking forward to participating in more races.

“Today was a much more comfortable run for me. “I kept a positive and good energy even in the week ahead of the race, nothing derailed me which led to the strong finish. “The first half of the race was very windy. The wisdom I used was tucking myself behind the men to block it and that worked to an extent,” she said.

Steyn said the admiration she had for Caroline Wostmann and Charné Bosman when she started running between 2014 and 15 contributed to the athlete she is. “To upcoming athletes, I would say they must first do it for the love of the sport and for developing themselves. “I think it’s important for young girls to first participate for themselves, learn what running can give you or do for you before looking for sponsorships or professional athletes.

“It’s more than just putting one foot in front of another,” she said. Ethiopian athelete, Amelework Fikadu Bosho, came second in a time of 3:41:29 and Carla Molinaro, who recently moved from the United Kingdom to Mouille Point in Cape Town, took third place crossing at 3:41:38. This was also Molinaro’s first Two Oceans ultra marathon.

Zimbabwean Givemore Mudzinganyama, 33, who is based in Gauteng, won the men’s ultra race, crossing the line at 3:09:56. This was nearly six seconds slower than the record his role model Thompson Magawana set three decades ago. “I’m proud that I have not only represented my country and people who look up to me well but my family.

“Two Oceans is one of the biggest races in South Africa. For me this is a big fish that I have caught. “I have never won such a big amount of money and this means I’ll be able to provide for my family. This is my first time running ultra and running with the best in the country.” Dan Matshailwe followed at 3:10:19 and Nkosikhona Mhlakwana crossed the line at 3:10:40.