Athlone Stadium will host the final World Rugby U20 Championship match between Ireland and France on Friday. Over the past few weeks, the stadium has been at the heart of the World Rugby U20 Championship, hosting nine tournament matches in total.

The match will wrap up the 12-team championships, which kicked off on June 24. The first match at 2pm will see Wales U20 take on Australia U20, South Africa U20 vs England U20 at 4.30pm and Ireland U20 vs France U20 at 7pm. City Mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, said they were excited to be hosting more rugby matches at Athlone Stadium.

“It has been encouraging to see the turnout at Athlone Stadium for this tournament, and we look forward to the ‘gees’ for the final match. I will be there in person to support the Springboks and watch the finals. “This is testament to this facility’s versatility to host various types of events and sports, including rugby. In May, Athlone Stadium also successfully hosted the DHL Western Province Currie Cup. The World Rugby U20 Championship will be the latest feather in Athlone Stadium’s cap, and we wish the teams all the best for the final match,” said Vos. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said Cape Town was quickly becoming the go-to destination for World Cups in Africa.