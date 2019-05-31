Joshua van Staden has been selected for the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Nottwil, Switzerland, in August.

Dwarfism has not stopped 18-year-old Joshua van Staden from edging closer to his dream of participating in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, as he recently beat hundreds of athletes to be selected for the World Para Athletics Junior Championships taking place in Nottwil, Switzerland, in August. The only thing standing between Van Staden and this life-changing opportunity is R45 000, due by June 28. The funds will cover flights, insurance, accommodation and clothing.

So far, Van Staden has raised less than 10% of the amount, with his Backabuddy crowdfunding campaign only at R2 080.13.

The Athlone resident is a matric pupil at Vista Nova High School and a member of the Stellenbosch Maties Athletics Club.

“It is my dream to represent my country at this prestigious event. At the Toyota 2019 National Games of South Africa, I competed in shot-put, discus and javelin. I was 23cm away from the African record in shot- put, without the correct shoes,” Van Staden said.

“I was proud of myself because I made a new personal best. It shows that I have grown in my sport.”

Van Staden said funding for disabled sport was limited.

“You are encouraged to reach for the sky, then you work hard and reach the goal, and then there is no funding. The trip is R45000. I am still at school.

“Where am I supposed to get the money? I need all the help I can get and I will really appreciate it.”

The athlete said his future plans were to sports psychology and theology, with the aim of opening a drug rehabilitation centre.

To help make Van Staden’s dream a reality, funds can be donated via https://www.backabuddy.co.za/donate/champion/joshua-van-staden.

CAPE TIMES