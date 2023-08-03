Banyana Banyana give South Africans more reason to smile

An elated Desiree Ellis credited Banyana Banyana’s first ever qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup last-16 to everyone who has contributed to the growth of the team. Banyana achieved the improbable on Wednesday, as they beat Italy 3-2 in their last Group G match at the Wellington Regional Stadium to qualify for the knockout stage of the global showpiece for the first time.

Their win, which was also their first in the tournament, was celebrated back home as their partisan fans sent the team congratulatory messages through social media. Their local and travelling fans, including Joy ‘MamaJoy’ Chauke in Wellington, also gave the team a hearty welcome at their hotel after the match, belting out songs, chanting and playing a drum. Speaking during her post-match press conference, coach Ellis said the victory and qualification was for everyone who has made sure the team reached the heights that they did on Wednesday.

“This is for everyone back at home – people getting up in the early hours of the morning to watch. They were all disappointed when we should have won against Argentina,” Ellis said. “This is for all the coaches out there in the (Super League) that have played their part. This is for all the coaches that have come before, and everyone who's involved in women’s football.” Banyana’s surge to the last-16 wasn’t easy. They squandered leads to lose 2-1 to Sweden and draw 2-2 with Argentina, while a cloud of doubt also hung over the team’s selection.

Ellis started with Kaylin Swart and Bongeka Gamede in goal and at centre-back ahead of regulars, Andile Dlamini and Noko Matlou in the first two games – causing an uproar on social media. But the coach stuck to her guns for the duration of the group stage, and that was repaid handsomely, especially after Swart made some match-winning saves against Le Azzurre. “We had trust in Kaylin – we put our trust in Kaylin because at times, we felt she’s really good at getting us on the front foot... and tonight she did,” Ellis said.

“She also puts Thembi (Kgatlana) away quite often. Besides that, (also) showing trust in the player that shows you by giving their trust back by performing well.” Banyana might have already made history in the event, which is co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand, but they’ll want to take things up a notch by beating Netherlands on Sunday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney (4am SA time kickoff) to qualify for the last eight. Mihlali Baleka is in New Zealand reporting on Banyana Banyana’s World Cup campaign courtesy of Sasol.