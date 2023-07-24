Banyana Banyana’s brave fight against Sweden lauded

Sports Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa lauded Banyana Banyana’s brave fight during their 2-1 loss to Sweden in their opening game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on Sunday. The African champions lost their opening game in Group G against the No 3-ranked nation after having taken the lead through Hildah Magaia early in the second half.

Despite the loss, Banyana’s fearless mentality and ability to take the game to Blagult from start to finish was largely complimented, more so due to the fact that they were regarded heavily as the underdogs. Sweden are one of the dark horses of the tournament and were expected to mop the floor with Banyana, who had not beaten them in four previous meetings. But the South Africans put their best foot forward, and that was largely commended by the masses who followed the match on TV and on social media early Sunday morning.

At their hotel in Wellington, they were also given a heroes’ welcome by some of their travelling supporters, including their sponsor Sasol and dignitaries such as Kodwa. The minister of sport lauded the team’s character and fighting spirit, saying it reminded all and sundry why Banyana are the champions of Africa. “I am quite excited and happy with the outcome,” Kodwa said. “Although we lost, we played very well. If you look at Sweden, who are ranked third, we showed that we are the champions of Africa. I think the composure, confidence, short passes and the weather had an impact (on the result). I am sure there are lessons to be taken by the coaching staff to see how best we can improve.”

Kodwa has been mingling with Safa president Danny Jordaan and Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe since arriving in Wellington, lending his support to the team. But he feels that having fans such as Joyce “Mama Joy” Chauke – South Africa’s leading football supporter – in New Zealand is the truest reflection of the backing the team are receiving. Kodwa also opined on what he believes Banyana must do in the tournament to progress beyond the group stages. “We could do better going forward,” said Kodwa, on what Banyana need to do to beat Argentina and Italy in their last two group games, “but because of inclement weather in the area, we must avoid high balls.

“What I think is helping the team is seeing more of us being present –Mama Joy is here and 60 million South Africans are rallying behind them. We welcomed them (after the match) with a guard of honour. “They are our national pride. I think this is just the beginning of a long walk that they need to win.” Banyana will play Argentina in their next game in Group G on Friday in Dunedin. A win from that match will see them take a step closer to the last 16.