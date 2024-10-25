Banyana’s performance more important than result against Denmark, says Kaylin Swart

As Banyana Banyana prepare to kick off their European tour against a formidable Denmark outfit tonight (6pm SA time kick-off), goalkeeper Kaylin Swart is brimming with enthusiasm for the challenge ahead. The clash, set to take place at the Aalborg Stadium, marks a crucial opportunity for the South African women’s team as they gear up for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco next year.

Under the watchful eye of head coach Desiree Ellis, Banyana will face Denmark, a team rated among the strongest in the world, to not only test their mettle, but also gain invaluable international experience. This match, along with an upcoming fixture against England next Tuesday in Coventry, serves as vital preparation for defending the Wafcon title at the tournament scheduled for June 2025 in Morocco.

Swart, speaking ahead of the eagerly anticipated encounter, articulated the excitement of facing a European nation and how essential a positive performance is for the team. "Being in Denmark, I think we needed this. Playing in Europe is something that we've always wanted, and now that we have this opportunity, it's massive," she said, confirming her belief that the squad are ready to rise to the occasion.

Understanding the challenges that await, Swart acknowledged: “We know it’s going to be a tough match, but if we just stick together and stick to the basics, I think the coaches know exactly how they want us to play. “So, if we just stick to that and bring our best, I think we’ll get some positive results.” While also acknowledging the competitive nature of the clash, Swart emphasised the importance of the team’s performance over the final score.

“It’s not necessarily about the result, but how we play and how we approach this match. I think if we can walk off that field with a lot of positives more than negatives, that would be best for us,” she said. “But yeah, we’re looking forward to it, and I think it’s going to be a really good match for us.” Banyana have been hit by a severe absenteeism crisis with the likes of Thembi Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia and Linda Motlhalo all failing to get visas in times to play against Denmark.

Swart and the rest of her teammates will have to band together even tighter, with the squad's most potent attackers set to miss out.

— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) October 24, 2024 Elllis is expected to look at much younger alternatives now, with the likes of Nicole Michael and Sphumelele Majiya more likely to feature heavily in the absence of the regulars. One of those players looking to pounce on such opportunities is UWC midfielder Khanyisa Manengela, who is in her first Banyana camp. “I feel at home in the Banyana Banyana camp as some of my friends at club level are here. The senior players have really welcomed me with open arms. I am honoured to be playing with the champions of Africa,” she said.