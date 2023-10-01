Bees tie Forest in Notts

Brentford were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday as the hosts staged a recovery despite having Moussa Niakhate sent off and then conceding a goal in the span of two minutes.

After a goalless first half, Forest were dealt a double blow when Niakhate was shown a second yellow for hacking down Yoane Wissa in the 56th minute, before Christian Norgaard headed home from the resultant free kick to open the scoring in the 58th.