Ben-Jason Dixon aims to keep solving Stormers’ problems against Glasgow

At the Springboks, you get a thorough reminder that you must be a high-quality player, and Ben-Jason Dixon is taking that on board as he sets his ambitions high for international rugby. The Stormers loose forward had a belter of a season in the No 7 jersey of the Cape side – so much so that he was recently a surprise inclusion in the Boks’ final alignment camp before the squad announcement this weekend ahead of the 2024 Test season.

For the 26-year-old, the United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors tomorrow night (8.35pm kick-off, SA time) will be another opportunity to put his best foot forward to keep his name in the Springbok conversation. Although the Bok squad is more or less settled for the coming season, there will be space for some bolters to kick the door down. Dixon, with his never-say-die attitude and work rate on the field, has been likened to Springbok star Pieter-Steph du Toit, and it’s maybe not a bad thing that he can function as a lock as well.

“Being included in those Bok conversations sparks more enthusiasm in you,” Dixon said. “It was lekker, and a good experience. My ambition is definitely to play at a higher level. I am aiming for excellence in rugby, and that is the same thing at the Boks.

The vibes at DHL Stadium were on another level for Ben-Jason Dixon's 50th DHL Stormers match on Saturday. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/HStfVTAXeX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 3, 2024 “I am feeling excited about the prospects. But I am working hard on my fitness and different parts of the game where I can contribute. “I feel I can add a bit of spark to my attacking game because I run around a lot on the field. Improving my acceleration when there is a gap to make it count, running a support line or maybe breaking a tackle or two to make more leg yards is what I want to improve on, and not to throw the ball away on the attack.

“I am aware of the areas I need to improve on, and I am glad I can work on that. “But the key is to keep improving my strengths too, my work rate, good defence and keep putting the pressure on the breakdown.” Tomorrow, his tackling will be important, as well as his work at the ruck to keep Glasgow from getting quick ball from which they can launch attacks with their deadly backline.

He hit 50 caps last weekend against the Lions, and had a bit of a quiet game according to his standards but still made a crucial steal at a breakdown when the Lions were on the attack in the Stormers’ half. It’s not just on the field that he has shown his mettle.

