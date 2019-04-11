Danie Breitenbach. Supplied

“Mission accomplished.” That's how athlete Danie Breitenbach described his victory after breaking two records during the South African Sport Association for Physically Disabled National Championships held recently in Stellenbosch.

With the help of his guide, Oratile Molale, the final-year visually impaired law student at the University of the Free State bettered his own South African records in the 800m (2:05.04) and 1 500m (4:25.59) in the T11 category (completely blind athletes).

Before the event, he said he didn't think it was possible to set two new national track records within 18 hours, but he gained so much confidence after the first win that he decided to go for it. He was born with limited vision, but at the age of 10 became completely blind.

“I struggled with various injuries over a period of two-and-a-half years, during which I never managed to gain my top form. Oratile planning things started the training again, and since January I was able to train injury-free. I was confident that I could improve on my 800m record of 2:08.90.

"Having had such a great first race gave me the confidence to give the 1 500m record a go the next morning,” said the 24-year-old.

“These two records will rate among my best achievements. I compete in the 400m, 800m and 1 500m, but the 800m is my favourite. I enjoy the balance between speed and endurance,” he said.

