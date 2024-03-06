Cape side spurred on to sink Pirates ship again

Smiso Msomi A rejuvenated Cape Town Spurs will be out to secure a historic double over Orlando Pirates when the two teams meet in a crucial fixture for both clubs.

The Urban Warriors will travel to the Orlando Stadium tonight as they look to secure three wins in a row in a match set for a 7.30pm kick-off. Spurs began 2024 with just four points to their name, with three of those snatched from their more fancied opponents, the Buccaneers, at the Cape Town Stadium in the first clash between the sides earlier in the league. Mogamad de Goede’s transfer to Cape Town Spurs has helped them claim a rare clean sheet against TS Galaxy recently. | BackpagePix Two goals by Lubeni Haukongo and Jarrod Moroole was enough to ensure the victory then, despite a strike by Evidence Makgopa in the second half.

That win over Pirates was Spurs’ first sign of their potency, even though they went on to lose six of their next seven league fixtures, with just a point gained against AmaZulu to show for their work. Now under the guidance of relegation survival kingpin Ernst Middendorp, Spurs are looking to achieve what seemed nearly impossible after the end of the first round. The Cape Town-based club will arrive in Johannesburg with a great level of confidence, having downed Usuthu and most recently TS Galaxy in succession. Spurs have an invaluable opportunity to go level on points with Richards Bay, who occupy the relegation/promotion play-off spot above them in 15th. Middendorp’s men have accumulated 10 points and could catch up to the Natal Rich Boys, who currently sit on 13 with 18 games of the season played.

Spurs also kept their first clean sheet of the season last time out, which Middendorp deserves huge credit for, having roped in Mogamad de Goede, 30, and Tshepo Gumede, 32, in the January transfer window. The experienced duo will have their work cut out for them, though, as they come up against a Pirates team that scored seven goals in their last two games in all competitions. While they are sorting out their defensive woes, their attacking unit has begun to raise the bar, having scored five goals in their last two league matches. Ashley Cupido of Cape Town Spurs scored against TS Galaxy. | BackpagePix The Buccaneers are also on a mission to qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League with the league title seemingly out of reach. Head coach Jose Riveiro guided Pirates to a marginal win against Polokwane City last time out and pulled themselves to within two points of second-placed Cape Town City.