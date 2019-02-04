UWC coach Chester Williams, talks to his team. Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams

Cape Town – Former Springbok wing Chester Williams will mark another milestone when he coaches the first University of the Western Cape (Udubs) side to play in the Varsity Cup today (6.30pm kick-off). His side will clash with two- time cup champions, the University of Cape Town (UCT Ikey Tigers), in a local derby at UCT's "Green Mile" ground.

UWC reached the 12th edition of the elite rugby competition for South Africa’s tertiary institutions after winning the Varsity Shield two years running.

As the first player of colour to represent South Africa in a Rugby World Cup final, Williams said the desire to succeed does not change.

He said on reaching the elite competition, his primary job was ensuring the team goes from strength to strength.

“It doesn't get any easier but we have a good culture in place and we approach each match on its merit, focusing on our strengths, culture and what we do best.

"I inherited a team with ambition and to reach those goals required discipline and instilling a culture and work ethic which has seen us progress and reach the elite competition,” Williams said.

He said he looked forward to tonight's match and instructed his team not to be intimidated by the windy conditions at UCT’s field, nor their crowd, and focus on their strengths.

Captain Adrian Paarwater said Williams and his coaching team, which includes fellow former Springbok Bolla Conradie, instilled discipline and belief within the team.

“We are not taking anything for granted and our experience of two finals over the past two years will help us handle the pressure we will face week by week. We, as a team, will only be able to control what we can,” he said.

UWC director of sport Mandla Gagayi said the university faced challenges of resources, funding and player depth that the other universities in the competition did not have.

Cape Times