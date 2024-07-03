Citizens snap up Carlinhos, Davids on Simba radar

HERMAN GIBBS Cape Town City’s recruiting efforts keep going at full throttle after they signed well-travelled Angolan midfielder Carlinhos, their seventh new addition to their squad ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

The 29-year-old Carlos do Carmo, commonly known as Carlinhos, arrived as a free agent having left Petro Atletico in his homeland following a second spell with the club. He has also played for InterClube and Sagrada Esperança in Angola, as well as top Tanzanian side Young Africans. He offers a wealth of continental experience after playing for Petro in the CAF Champions League and African Football League this past season, making seven appearances combined. City have already unveiled Hasheem Domingo from Raja Casablanca in Morocco; Kayden Francis from Chippa United, Fortune Makaringe from Orlando Pirates, Namibian international Prince Tjiueza, goalkeeper Elson Sithole from Magesi FC and youngster Lefa Aphane from Tzaneen United.

The club have sold Brice Ambina to Valerenga in Norway and released another Angolan, Jo Paciencia, Khanya Leshabela, Relebogile Mokhuoane and backup goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle. Thabiso Kutumela’s loan spell came to an end, and he returned to Mamelodi Sundowns, where he was subsequently released and is currently a free agent. Former Stellenbosch FC midfielder Junior Mendieta is joining Greek Super League club Volos NFC after he was released from Mamelodi Sundowns. He scored two goals and provided three assists in 29 games for Sundowns last season.

Relegation escape artists Richards Bay have tied down goalkeeper Salim Magoola, who has signed a new three-year contract. The 29-year-old boasts 22 clean sheets in 59 games across all competitions, leading to interest from Chiefs and SuperSport United. Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC are interested in the services of former Orlando Pirates assistant coach, the Cape Town-born Fadlu Davids. Davids has been assisting Josef Zinnbauer at Raja Casablanca who recently finished the Botola Pro League unbeaten and Simba have been impressed with him.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC winger Kgaogelo Sekgota has begun training with the newly promoted DStv Premiership side, the Limpopo-based Magesi FC. Sekgota has been a free agent since parting ways with Stellenbosch earlier this year. Meanwhile, former SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC midfielder Luke le Roux has secured a transfer from Dutch Eerste Divisie club Volendam to IFK Värnamo, a club that plays in the top tier of Swedish football.