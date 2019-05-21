Pick n Pay’s newly launched Cricket Super Cards are for fans to get to know their favourite players ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which kicks off later this month. Image: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Cricket lovers will be bowled over with Pick n Pay’s newly launched Cricket Super Cards. Fans can to get to know their favourite players ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which starts on Thursday, May 30.

The Cricket Super Cards, launched in stores nationwide yesterday, are 100% recyclable and include no packaging or plastic.

For the next seven weeks, customers will have the chance to collect 60 cards bearing the stats of their favourite players, including JP Duminy and Kagiso Rabada, members of the women’s Proteas squad, to local stadiums and jersey cards. There is even a card for the Proteas Mascot, Zac.

The Cricket Super Cards album also includes tips and tricks from South Africa’s top bowlers and batsmen, and interesting facts about the sport and players.

There are also puzzles and quizzes to test fans knowledge of the game.

An app also brings the cards to life in 3D and lets fans play games to practise their bowling or batting.





The proceeds from card album sales will go into the development of cricket in South Africa and will be donated to Cricket SA’s grassroots Hubs, a programme that builds regional performance centres in previously-disadvantaged communities across South Africa and aims to grow and support cricket as a sport.

Pick n Pay retail executive marketing John Bradshaw said: “We’ve always believed that doing good is good business and part of that is building our communities with grassroots development programmes.

"We want to have a positive impact through everything we do and are happy to partner with Cricket SA to encourage and provide the opportunity for more children to play and develop their cricket skills from a young age.”

PnP said the aim of the cards was to ignite South Africans’ passion for cricket through its latest collectables.

“We believe the Cricket Super Cards will be something for the whole family to enjoy, from children to their grandparents. Families can create special memories by sharing card facts, playing games or exchanging cards while watching cricket games.”

Customers will receive a pack of two Cricket Super Cards when spending R150, until July 7. To easily track the collection of cards, customers can buy an album - for an extra R20 - or download the Pick n Pay Super Cards mobile app for free.







