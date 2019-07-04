Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer Photo: AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Cape Town – Mayor Dan Plato has confirmed that the city will host a charity match between two of the greatest tennis players of all time in February next year for charity. Serial Grand Slam winners Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will square off at 8pm on February 7 at Cape Town Stadium to raise funds for children's education in Africa.

"For the last couple of years, we could enjoy their tennis. We are very excited. We are grateful, happy. Looking at their followers, lots of tennis spectators will follow them down to Cape Town," said Plato, the SABC reported.

ATP Tour said the tickets will go on sale in early September as the two tennis icons attempt to set a world record for the most attendees at a tennis match.

Cape Town Stadium will also host a celebrity/pro doubles match between Federer and Bill Gates, the founder of the Microsoft Corporation, versus Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah.

“This Match in Africa is a dream comes true,” said Federer. “I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal.

"We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life.

"I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once‐in-lifetime moment for my family and I.”

Nadal said: “Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court. Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about.

"It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide – that will be fun."