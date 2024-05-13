Deacon neutralises Chauke to claim title

Julian Kiewietz Thaiholics Fight Promotions is quickly becoming the go-to Muay Thai promotion in South Africa.

After delivering its ninth event on Saturday, the brand continues to grow from strength to strength as hundreds of fans and fighters from across South Africa descended on Cape Town to either showcase their ability or show support for their fellow practitioners at the Sunningdale Sports Complex in Milnerton. This past weekend, the show lived up to the theme “Battle Royale” as 24 warriors from Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban put their bodies and spirits on the line. TFP9 had prepared 13 fights, but sadly, Zoë Klaassen had to pull out due to complications suffered during her weigh-in, leaving her opponent, Candice Lewis, without an opponent for their pro-am super-bantamweight challenge. The event consisted of six amateur, four pro-am and two professional fights, with three title bouts on the night.

The main event was one of the show-stopping bouts on the card, with professional fighters Shane Deacon and Thabo Chauke clashing for the WMO super-welterweight African title. Despite the proposed length of five rounds, fans enjoyed a two-round spectacle. Deacon was the aggressor in both rounds. He controlled the position and used his range to fire fast kicks to the torso of Chauke. Crisp defence, evasion, and a calm demeanour were key elements executed by the seasoned Cape fan favourite.

In addition to this, Deacon disrupted the rhythm of a determined Chauke by throwing push-kicks and feints to render him off-balance. Chauke attempted to land punches and kicks but was neutralised by Deacon’s clinch and was further kept out of range by Deacon’s distance management. The TFP mainstay forced Chauke to retreat against the ropes, where he fired thunderous low kicks. The fight ended when Chauke failed to answer the bell for the third round, crowning Deacon the new WMO super-welterweight African champion. The co-main event featured the professional bout between Timothy Steenkamp and Rafel Wozniak. This fight was a display of both technical skill and heart. Wozniak sustained two cuts from the elbows of Steenkamp but still fought valiantly.