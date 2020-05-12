Department closes Compensation Fund centre after coronavirus case

Cape Town – The Department of Employment and Labour has shut down the centre where one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19. While the department said the Compensation Fund employee did not interact with the members of the public, the closure is to allow for all the workers who may have been in contact with her to be tested, monitored and for the offices to be deep-cleaned and disinfected. The Pretoria employee had been visiting family in Cape Town when the lockdown period was declared. “As a result, she was placed to work at the Bellville Labour Centre to enable her to continue to do her work. “As we have indicated before, while labour centres have been closed for general public traffic, our officials have continued work in the background, capturing information and thus ensuring that there is no major disruption of services for our clients,” said director-general Thobile Lamati.

He said the employee interacted with 36 other staff members at the labour centre, though she worked closely with only 20 staff members.

“The employee first reported sick on April 28. When limited travel was allowed as a result of the lowering of the Alert Level to 4, she travelled back to Gauteng on May 1.

"On May 3 she displayed symptoms of flu and took flu medication, but her symptoms worsened,” said Lamati, adding that the department referred all staff who worked there for testing.

The case has been reported to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Gauteng and in Cape Town, and the family has been kept informed of the developments.

“Just as we announced in preparing South Africa for eased restrictions, it is almost inevitable that some of us may be infected and affected. What is critical is how we respond.

"With all the given circumstances, the department has responded in the way that is expected, which is to follow the laid-down protocols.

“Although (the) Occupational Health and Safety Act requires employers to review and update risk assessments on a regular basis, the new hazard posed by Covid-19 is clearly identifiable and the basic measures to eliminate or minimise the risk are now well known,” said Lamati.

Meanwhile, ANC MPL Ntombezanele Gladys Bakubaku-Vos’s road to recovery from Covid-19 serves as motivation especially to older people, that the virus can be overcome if they get tested early and seek medical attention when needed, said the party.

Bakubaku-Vos, who was admitted to a health-care facility 10 days ago after testing positive for Covid-19, was discharged yesterday after undergoing a series of tests, and was found to be negative.

The party’s provincial chief whip Pat Lekker said: “It is a great relief that our member and dear sister recovered from the virus.

“The ANC caucus knew she is a fighter, and welcomes her back. Her story motivates especially older people, that this disease can be overcome if they get tested early and seek medical attention when needed.”

