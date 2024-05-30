Eben Etzebeth a good option as Springbok captain, says Bob Skinstad

Eben Etzebeth can be the perfect shoo-in as captain when Siya Kolisi is unavailable for Springbok duty. That is the belief of former Bok captain Bob Skinstad on who could be the guy to step into South Africa’s double World Cup-winning captain’s role when his overseas club commitments don’t allow him to play.

The debate over a successor to Kolisi has been a hot topic of conversation since the loose forward moved to French club Racing 92 after last year’s World Cup triumph, after Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus stated earlier this year that the preference would be to have the national team captain based at one of the local franchises. But despite that Kolisi looks set to reprise the role of leader for this season, with major double home Tests against Ireland (July 6 and 13) and the All Blacks (August 31 and September 7) on the cards. South Africa will need a skipper for their first Test of the year against Wales at Twickenham on June 22, because it falls outside World Rugby’s Test window.

After Etzebeth led the Sharks to Challenge Cup glory in London last week, and having captained the Boks previously, he could be the man at the front against Wales. “They have the perfect shoo-in captain in Eben Etzebeth,” Skinstad said this week during a Vodacom United Rugby Championship roundtable discussion. “He has been involved in the senior leadership and is aligned with Rassie and the rest of the coaches and what the Springboks want to achieve.

𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 feeling when @SharksRugby ft. Bongi Mbonambi & Eben Etzebeth snatch @ChampionsCup qualification 🦈🏆💪

#InvestecChampionsCup #ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/0txuUPXPA0 — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 28, 2024 “In the modern era, the role of captain is evolving so quickly, and there are always different factors.

“Eben has also been involved in some big games against Ireland and New Zealand recently, so he knows the level of performance needed to win international matches. “So, if I was looking for the least disruptive path and Siya was not available and playing, then for me he certainly is a good option.” According to Skinstad, another important matter for Erasmus and his coaches will be to decide who the replacement for Duane Vermeulen at No 8 will be.

Jasper Wiese will miss the entire mid-year Test season due to a ban. Kwagga Smith has recovered in time for selection, but it will be tricky to have him as a long-term solution at the back of the scrum. He has been more efficient as a flank when starting and as part of the Bomb Squad off the bench.

More accolades for @SiyaKolisi and the #Springboks, this time from the @_AfricanUnion - more here: https://t.co/XrKAq6a47e 🌍#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/HQGcSYNTEf — Springboks (@Springboks) May 27, 2024 Skinstad highlighted Evan Roos and Hacjivah Dayimani of the Stormers, and Phepsi Buthelezi at the Sharks as players who might be leading the race.

The Bulls’ Mpilo Gumede, Cameron Hanekom and Elrigh Louw will also be part of that discussion. “Rassie has a fantastic model where he goes for the right player as (opposed) to the best player. He might want someone who fits into the pattern he wants to play,” Skinstad said. “He might want someone who brings extra to the table. We have a bunch of loose forwards that can do that. I don’t know who he will go for, but I am sure he knows 90% who he wants.