Milnerton High pupil Lawson Hill, 17, from Atlantis, won the 100m under-17 for girls in 13.08 seconds at the Puma School of Speed at the weekend. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Coetzenburg Athletics Stadium in Stellenbosch has seen a new track star, a Milnerton High pupil who won the 100m under-17 for girls in 13.08 seconds. Lawson Hill, 17, from Atlantis, was one of the stand-out athletes at the Puma School of Speed at the weekend.

Another highlight was Youth Olympic 100m champion Luke Davids, who continued his impressive form by claiming the 200m for boys U19 in 21.81 seconds.

The series for U15 to U19 athletes was launched in partnership with Stillwater Sports in 2016 to identify exceptional young South African athletes and is headed by the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt.

Lawson said she came third in athletic events in 2017 and enjoyed competing against her peers.

“I entered this year because I loved the experience, and to improve my finishing position. My family and friends are my biggest motivation, and always encourage me to do better.

“The School of Speed is a great platform and puts the spotlight on us junior athletes and exposes us to great opportunities.”

The Puma School of Speed is endorsed by athletics federations, so results count towards official qualification for provincial and national championships.

Young athletes competed in long and high jump, the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and hurdles.

A selection of speedsters will be invited to join Puma’s elite running ambassador programme.

Motivating the young athletes was the presence of new School of Speed vice-principal Gena Löfstrand, and a live performance by Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies.

Löfstrand met with athletes in her office at the stadium after the event.

“The athletes asked me important questions about running, and I imparted information to help them improve their talent.

“I had so much fun watching these young athletes compete, and I was on the edge of my seat during each final,” she said.

Managing director of Stillwater Sports Michael Meyer said: “We witnessed tremendous performances at Coetzenburg and look forward to future PUMA School of Speed meets at Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Johannesburg this Saturday, Kings Park Athletics Stadium in Durban on February 9, Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on March 2 and Puk McArthur Stadium in Potchefstroom on March 13.”

For more information on the Puma School of Speed, visit www.schoolofspeed.com or email [email protected]

