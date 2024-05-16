Erik van Rooyen and Co flying SA flag at PGA Championship

South Africa will hope for a better showing by five of its golfers at the second Major tournament of the year, the PGA Championship, teeing off today at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky, in the US. It was a disappointing outing at the Masters last month, where only Erik van Rooyen made the cut out of the three participants from South Africa, but finished outside the top 50.

This time around, though, Van Rooyen and the four others playing from today – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence and Ryan van Velzen – will look to do better from a local perspective. Van Velzen, 22, will make his debut at a Major after winning the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit last month that secured him his invitation. He will be the first South African teeing off this afternoon (2.54pm SA time), and although it could be a nervy debut, he won’t have to contend with any big names in his group at least.

Van Velzen will play alongside PGA Professional Championship player Ben Polland and PGA Tour player Zac Blair. Burmester, who plays in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, and Lawrence both received special invites from the PGA of America. Burmester will tee off at 3.21pm while Lawrence will start at 6.45pm. Last month, Burmester defeated Spaniard Sergio Garcia in a play-off during the LIV Golf Miami tournament for his first victory on the breakaway tour.

Another LIV Golf South African, The Open winner Louis Oosthuizen, declined an invitation to play due to personal commitments, America’s NBC Sports reported earlier. Van Rooyen (3.27pm) and Bezuidenhout (8.08pm) should present the best chance for South Africa to bag another Major, but they will be up against it as defending champion Brooks Koepka and current Masters champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler lead a field of Major-chasing golfers.

"Tell your best friend you love him."



While Erik van Rooyen ( @FredVR_ ) fought for his TOUR career, his best friend Jon Trasamar was fighting for his life.



This week at the PGA Championship, he’s playing "For Trazzy." @RyanLavnerGC pic.twitter.com/0zzp6BCfAw — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 13, 2024 Scheffler missed the most recent PGA tournament – where another favourite, Rory McIlroy, won easily in the end – but he should be primed for the year’s second Major and to bag more honours for the season. Scottie Scheffler shares his thoughts on Valhalla ⛳️#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/dbQ9pIrEZD — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 15, 2024 McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife on Monday, according to Sky Sports, and his first two rounds will be followed closely after the runaway victory at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.