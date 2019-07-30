Peter de Villiers Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Former SA Rugby president Oregan Hoskins has confirmed in an affidavit that former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers obtained an International Level 3 coaching certificate. This comes after a Rapport newspaper report alleged at the weekend that De Villiers, who dismissed the "lies", was ruled out as a candidate for the Kings job because he did not have a Level 3 coaching certificate.

De Villiers, who coached the Boks between 2008 and 2011, said on social media: "It is with great concern that it has been stated on Talk Radio 702 on the sports show (at 16:30 on 29 July, 2019) that I do not have a Level 3 coaching certificate.

"This is unfortunate and deliberately designed by various media channels to continue to malign me and prevent me from succeeding in my current interview process with the Kings."

In a statement, De Villiers added: "Attached is confirmation of my certificate which was verified before I coached the Springboks. As a matter of fact I attained my International Level 3 coaching certificate in 1997 in Wales.

"I don't know what people hope to achieve by spreading such lies, because the adjudicating committee have proof of my qualifications including my International Level 3 coaching qualification."

De Villiers said he obtained his Level 1 coaching qualification on April 24, 1992, before obtaining his Level 2 coaching certificate on September 9, 1994, at the Welsh Rugby Union. On August 7, 1996, De Villiers obtained his International Level 3 coaching qualification.

Hoskins said in an affidavit: "Peter became head coach of the Springboks because a technical committee headed by Professor Ferreira thoroughly investigated and scrutinised his qualifications."

Hoskins also confirmed in the affidavit that he had spoken to the Welsh coaching director at the time, who confirmed that De Villiers had completed the course in Wales.

New Zealand's Steve Jackson, the current Samoa coach, is reportedly the only remaining candidate on the shortlist to replace Deon Davids as Kings coach.