Fit-again Gerald Coetzee among six players to watch in Proteas v India T20I series

Ahead of the T20 Internationals between South Africa and India, cricket writer Ongama Gcwabe looks at six players to watch in the four-match series, which will begin at Kingsmead in Durban tomorrow (5pm start)... Abhishek Sharma

The stars just keep rising from India through the esteemed Indian Premier League, and Abhishek Sharma is one of them. Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the left-handed batter has proved to be a destructive opener, forming a lethal partnership with Australia’s Travis Head at this year’s IPL. Sharma was involved in a 131-run stand in just 6.2 overs with Head, and has done the same in international cricket since making his debut in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

The 24-year-old will feature in his third series, but already has a century to his name, so the Proteas will be looking to dismiss him early in the innings. Tristan Stubbs Easily one of the most destructive middle-order batters in white-ball cricket, Tristan Stubbs will relish an opportunity to play in front of a South African crowd, given that he has played away for most of his career.

The 24-year-old’s wide range of shots, impeccable technique and hunger for runs will give the visitors a headache throughout the series. The Proteas stroke-maker has a career strike-rate of 137, and will be looking to improve it in this series.

Hardik Pandya Probably the most experienced player in the squad, Hardik Pandya is the backbone of the Indian T20I team and will be an even more vital cog for this series, given the inexperience in the tour squad. The all-rounder’s experience in South African conditions will also come in handy, given that some of the selected players will be playing in Mzansi for the first time.

The T20 World Cup winner has an impressive strike-rate of 145, to go with the four half-centuries he has scored in 105 international T20Is. So, the Proteas will be hoping to claim his wicket before he gets going.

Touchdown Durban



How good is #TeamIndia's knowledge of their next destination

At home, there are few seam bowlers who can control the run-rate as effectively as Ottneil Baartman outside the first powerplay. In the SA20 alone, the 31-year-old conceded only eight runs per over, picking up 30 wickets and doing so at an average of 15 in 30 matches. In international cricket, Baartman has an even better record as he has conceded just six runs per over, while taking 14 wickets in 10 games.

Ravi Bishnoi With the first two matches taking place in Durban and Gqeberha, Ravi Bishnoi is likely to enjoy the slow and spinning conditions in the coastal cities. The leg-spinner will be even more excited to bowl at a Proteas batting group that were exposed by the Afghanistan spinners in the UAE in September.

The 24-year-old has already played 33 international T20s, recording 51 wickets at an average of 18 and economy rate of seven runs per over. Given Nqaba Peter’s success on the highveld, Bishnoi might be a threat in the third and fourth games (in Centurion and Johannesburg respectively) as well. Gerald Coetzee

The tall fast bowler is finally back in international cricket after his injury-enforced strength and conditioning break. With Anrich Nortjé not in the squad for this series, Coetzee has a massive opportunity to cement a space in the Proteas side in the shortest format. The 24-year-old will be a handful for the Indians, especially on the fast and bouncy wickets in Centurion and Johannesburg.