Cape Town – With VIP front-row packages still available at R50 000 per person, the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Match in Africa is the hottest ticket in the country.
Cheaper tickets that went on sale at Computicket outlets last year were sold out within 10 minutes. With the 48 000-seater Cape Town Stadium event set to take place next week Friday, however, the fitness of 20-time grand slam champion Federer is a major concern.
Despite groin and leg pain forcing him to take a rare medical timeout, Federer made a miracle escape in five sets on Tuesday against American Tennys Sandgren in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open.
That made it 1 511 matches in which Federer has never retired hurt from a match in a professional career spanning four decades.
Surviving seven match points in the process, Federer said after the match: “I was starting to feel my groin and my leg tighten up.