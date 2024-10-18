Five moments that took Proteas Women to the T20 World Cup final

The Proteas Women completed a historic eight-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai yesterday. They are now through to a second successive final, after reaching the title decider on home soil last year, and will face the winner of the second semi-final between the West Indies and New Zealand today.

Here are five moments that saw South Africa create history and dominate the sport’s most decorated nation... The moment South Africa made HISTORY against Australia in the #T20WorldCup! 🥲🔥 #HereForHer pic.twitter.com/t0pv9cvhYD

— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 17, 2024 Early Wickets The new-ball bowling pair of Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka have been top-notch right from the start of the tournament.

Yesterday, the duo backed captain Laura Wolvaardt’s decision to bowl first, extracting the swing that was on offer under lights in Dubai and getting two big wickets inside the first three overs. Khaka accounted for Grace Harris, while Kapp dismissed Georgia Wareham. Harris was caught at point by Anneke Bosch, while a brilliant review saw a faint edge off Wareham’s bat was confirmed by the TV umpire to put South Africa in front. Kapp’s Mooney run out

With South Africa in control with ball in hand, Beth Mooney desperately looked for a quick run in the 17th over with Australia’s score on 99. In her attempt to get a quick single off Kapp, Mooney charged down the wicket, knocked the ball back to the right of the bowler and failed to beat Kapp’s throw at the striker’s end. The on-field umpire sent the decision upstairs, and the TV official confirmed that Mooney was short of her ground. Considering the experience and danger that Mooney possesses, this was a game-changing moment for South Africa.

That South Africa dressing room is BUZZING ⚡#AUSvSA #T20WorldCup #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/IE6Hhe4CRK — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2024 Khaka’s last over Having not bowled at the ‘death’ in a while, Khaka stepped up to deliver the 20th over with dangerous Australia batters Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield well set in the middle.

Khaka started with a brilliant yorker to Litchfield, one that froze the batter as she had no answer for the delivery. Khaka would go on to concede 10 runs in the over, but considering the pressure of that over and the pedigree of the two Australia batters, it was a good effort from Khaka. The right-arm seamer finished off with the wicket of Perry as she had her caught by Tazmin Brits on the boundary. Bosch Intensity

Up until last night, Bosch had a mediocre World Cup campaign with a top score of 25 in three innings and no impactful innings to talk about. With many calling for her head or to be moved down the order to allow Kapp to bat at No 3, Bosch proved all her doubters wrong as she delivered what could be the knock of the tournament, an unbeaten 48-ball 74, that saw the right-handed batter walk away with the Player-of-the-Match award. She struck eight fours and one maximum in her innings, and displayed great intensity from the minute she walked in to bat.

🏅Player Of The Match - Anneke Bosch, delivered a stunning 74* off 48 balls in the #T20WorldCup semi-final, leading the Proteas Women to the final! 🏆🌍🏏



Her brilliance under pressure secured our spot in the championship match. 💪🇿🇦

What we experienced this evening is a work… pic.twitter.com/M7Tv61CaeN — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 17, 2024 Captain’s Knock