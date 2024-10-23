Fouché confident of scrum progress before Warriors

The Stormers are gearing up for what promises to be a compelling showdown against the defending champions, the Glasgow Warriors, in Stellenbosch this Saturday. After an encouraging performance in their last match, the Cape side looks to fortify their scrum at the Danie Craven Stadium (1.45pm kick-off) against an opponent known for its rugged scrummaging and rolling mauls.

Having witnessed their scrummaging performance fluctuate during the early games, the Stormers recognise room for improvement. Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche pointed out the need for continuity and cohesion in the forwards as they settle into the season. “Scrumming is close to my heart and I told the guys continuity doesn't just come, it takes a couple of weeks for the guys to find each other.”

Fouche, who honed his skills on the fields of Stellenbosch during his Varsity Cup days, expressed optimism about the conditions aiding their style of play.

The forwards are happiest when they can grind in close quarters, allowing the backs to attack the space created. It's all about building on what we did against Munster and taking that momentum forward," he added. Their recent performance in the Munster game has been a stepping stone, and Fouche is keen to maintain the high standards expected at Stormers.

The stakes are high as Glasgow seeks to recover from a tough loss to the Sharks in their first match on their South African tour. They come into the contest aware that their defensive championship title is at risk, especially against a Stormers side that is eager to prove itself on home turf. Fouche emphasised the need to be ready for the Warriors' formidable scrummaging. “You don't get to be champions by luck; we know the challenge ahead. We watched their scrum against the Sharks and they gave a good account of themselves against Springboks like Ox (Nche), Bongi (Mbonambi), Vince (Vincent Koch), Eben (Etzebeth), and Siya (Kolisi).

“Maybe if the guys pass to me, I will knock it just to ensure we get a scrum or two.” “We have to be ready for that,” Fouche acknowledged, hinting at the exhilarating aspect of matching up against international props. “I don't know how many scrums there will be in a dryer game like this, as props we might have to go look for some scrums. Maybe if the guys pass to me, I will knock it just to ensure we get a scrum or two,” he jokingly said.