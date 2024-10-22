Franco Mostert back as Rassie Erasmus picks three scrumhalves in Springbok squad for UK tour

The Springboks received a major boost on Tuesday after lock Franco Mostert was passed fit for the November tour of the UK. Mostert was included in the 34-man squad announced by SA Rugby, having recovered from a broken leg sustained against Ireland in July, which caused him to miss the Rugby Championship.

Suddenly the Bok lock stocks looks impressive, as coach Rassie Erasmus will also be able to call on RG Snyman, who returned from a foot injury for Leinster in recent weeks, while Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortjé were stalwarts during the Championship-winning campaign. With Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu out with a knee injury, Manie Libbok and Handré Pollard are the only specialist flyhalves in the squad. Erasmus made the big call to pick just three scrumhalves – Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams – which sees Lions star Morné van den Berg miss out, while Faf de Klerk is still out injured.

Bulls star Johan Grobbelaar was also left out, with franchise teammate Jan-Hendrik Wessels – who can play at hooker and loosehead prop – getting the nod. Another Bulls stalwart, No 8 Cameron Hanekom, was not included despite his impressive form in the United Rugby Championship, with his provincial teammates Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden making the cut instead. Damian Willemse’s return from a finger injury will provide Erasmus with plenty of options in the backline, as Willie le Roux is chasing his 100th Test cap and Aphelele Fassi has been in outstanding form this season.

Le Roux will need to feature in all three Tests against Scotland (November 10), England (November 16) and Wales (November 23) to bring up his century. Apart from Feinberg-Mngomezulu, others ruled out through injury include Salmaan Moerat (knee), Steven Kitshoff (neck) and Lood de Jager (shoulder).

“There’s no doubt that there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately we could only select 34 players,” Erasmus said. “That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year. “It’s also great to have RG, Franco, André (Esterhuizen) and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship.

“Damian, André and RG all returned to action in the United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances, and we all know what a work horse Franco is and the quality that he adds to the team. “So, there’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales, who are all ranked within the top 11 sides in the world.”

Springbok Squad Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortjé, RG Snyman. Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, André Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel