Frank Duckworth, pioneer of cricket scoring system, dies

Frank Duckworth, one of the pioneering minds behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, died at the age of 84. Duckworth’s contribution to the game of cricket has left an indelible mark, revolutionising how rain-affected matches are determined. Duckworth died on June 21 in England, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

The Duckworth-Lewis method, co-devised by English statisticians Duckworth and Tony Lewis, emerged as a solution to one of cricket’s longstanding challenges: setting fair targets in rain-interrupted matches. First implemented in international cricket in 1997, the method was officially adopted by the International Cricket Council in 2001, becoming the standard for adjusting targets in truncated games. The method gained further refinement in 2014, when Australian statistician Steven Stern introduced modifications to the system, leading to its current iteration, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. This update honoured the original creators while integrating new insights to enhance its accuracy and applicability in modern cricket.