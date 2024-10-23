George Linde stars with bat and ball to send Western Province into T20 Challenge qualifier

Western Province progressed to the second qualifier of the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge after beating North West Dragons by 41 runs in the eliminator at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. An inspired bowling performance from spinners Kyle Simmonds (3/14) and George Linde (3/15), alongside seamer and captain Beuran Hendricks (2/9), saw Province turn the match from a losing position to victory at the Bullring.

While chasing a steep 167 to book a spot in Friday evening’s Qualifier Two against the Titans in Centurion, the Dragons got off to the worst of starts, losing the wickets of openers Janneman Malan (2) and Tahir Isaacs (2) to Hendricks in the third over of the chase. However, Meeka-Eel Prince and Dragons captain Wihan Lubbe got off to a quick start, smashing seamers Wesley Bedja (1/43) and Mthiwekhaya Nabe (0/22) all over the field. The pair put together a 70-run stand in under five overs to push the Dragons from 7/2 in the third over to 77/2 by the eighth over.

That’s when the Dragons’ innings went south as Prince and Lubbe refused to take the foot off the gas despite being well ahead of the required run rate. Prince (25) was the first to head back to the dug-out courtesy of Bedja’s bowling. Lubbe (49) followed through with a run out as he attempted to complete a second run that was unnecessary, given that the Dragons were well ahead in the run chase.

Batters Lesiba Ngoepe (17) and Marco Jansen (9) followed the same trend, gifting Province their wickets and the match as they were the last recognised batters in the Dragons line-up. Linde finished with figures of 3/15, while Simmonds registered 3/14 to take Province to what is virtually a semi-final of the tournament against the Titans on Friday, where the winner will take on the Lions in Sunday’s final at the Wanderers. At the beginning of the match, the Dragons made a bold selection when they rewarded fast bowler Gideon Peters with his maiden T20 Challenge match and his debut in Division One cricket.

Known for his raw pace in Division Two over the last few years, Peters made a strong impression on his Division One bow, registering sparkling figures of 3/24 in his four overs. The 25-year-old accounted for Jonathan Bird (15), Valentine Kitime (13) and the in-form Mihlali Mpongwana (24) to announce his arrival at the top of the country’s domestic system. “Because I’ve played so late in the tournament, I’ve tried to keep it as simple as possible. I tried to bowl some heat and hit good areas,” said Peters. “I’m just happy that I could contribute to the team.”

With 21-year-old leg-spinner Caleb Seleka claiming 1/25, the Dragons had WP in all sorts of trouble at 101/5 in the 15th over. With the game seemingly settled in the Dragons’ favour, in came all-rounder and big hitter Linde to the crease, and the whole game turned on its head.

Simmonds 3/14, Linde 3/15, Hendricks 2/9. #WPcricket #westernprovince #WSBNewlands… pic.twitter.com/h0xAUDkMq6 — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) October 23, 2024 The left-handed batter took Province to 166/5 courtesy of three big sixes straight down the ground off the bowling of seamer Kerwin Mungroo (1/38). Mungroo persisted with length deliveries and Linde feasted on them as the former Proteas all-rounder raced to a 23-ball 49, a knock that saw him smash five sixes and a four.

Brief Scores Western Province 166/5 (George Linde 49*; Gideon Peters 3/24) North West Dragons 125 all out (Wihan Lubbe 49; Kyle Simmonds 3/14, George Linde 3/15)