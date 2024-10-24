Great to beat Aussies, but Kiwis the bigger hurdle for Proteas Women, says Tazmin Brits

Tazmin Brits has endured a significant amount of disappointment in her sporting career. In a previous life, the Proteas Women’s opening batter was involved in a near fatal car accident that saw her miss out on participating in the 2012 London Olympics javelin event.

She still has the Olympic rings tattooed on her right bicep as a reminder of the disappointment. But even that sobering event does not compare to losing a second successive ICC T20 Women’s World Cup final to New Zealand in Dubai last Sunday. “This one ranks right at the top (of her sporting disappointments),” Brits said.

— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2024 It rankled particularly hard with Brits because the Proteas had seemingly climbed their Everest when they dethroned six-time champions Australia in comprehensive fashion in the semi-final. It had even greater significance to the opening batter due to the Aussies having defeated the Proteas in last year’s title decider at Newlands in Cape Town. “It was revenge. Definitely. It was a question asked in the team room. ‘Bakes’ (batting coach Baakier Abrahams) asked it. A few people said no, but in my head, it was definitely revenge,” Brits said.

“The Aussies are the best in everything. We had a plan to take them on. It was a massive leap. I didn’t for one minute doubt that we could beat Australia. Never thought they were unbeatable. “This team did very well to beat Australia. It was great that we could, so they never got to the final this time. It also shows that we are moving in the right direction.”

The Proteas’ performance in the grand final was in total contrast to a couple of days before. The bowlers lacked discipline and conceded 10 wides and three no balls against New Zealand, while there was also a batting collapse after the good start in the Powerplay through Brits and captain Laura Wolvaardt. Did the Proteas underestimate the White Ferns after the Australian victory?

“We always used to say Australia was the big hurdle, but at the end of the day, New Zealand was the bigger hurdle,” Brits said. “But at no stage did we believe New Zealand was a walkover. We just never stuck to the basics, and it wasn’t our day.” Brits, along with her skipper Wolvaardt and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, had the consolation of being named in the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Team of the Tournament after scoring 187 in total, with a best knock of 57 not out.

It was Brits' second selection in as many tournaments, but it still did not make up for missing out on the trophy.