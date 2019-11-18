Gugs race celebrates spirit of unity for 20th time









The popular RCS Reconciliation Gugs Race, now in its 19th year and in partnership with the Cape Times, also celebrated the 60th anniversary of Cape Town's oldest township. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The ever-popular RCS Gugs Race celebrates its 20th anniversary with Cape Town’s Reconciliation Day race, where runners and supporters from all cultural groups will come together in the spirit of peace and unity on December 16. The race this year will also honour the spirit of compassion of American anti-apartheid activist Amy Biehl, who was killed in Gugulethu in 1999. Aubrey Shoko, chairperson of the Gugulethu Athletics Club, said that instilling a running culture among residents was another important legacy of the race, bringing people from different communities together in pursuit of their health. The race is accessible to runners of all fitness levels, and includes a 10km and 4.2km option. Both races start and finish at the NY49 Stadium, where family-friendly entertainment and food and beverage stalls manned by residents round off this unique township race day experience.

Title sponsor RCS, a subsidiary of global French bank BNP Paribas Personal Finance, has been integral to the growth of this important sporting event over the past 10 years, and chief executive Regan Adams believes the ethos of the race is more relevant to the country and its people, now more than ever.

“The RCS Gugs Race has been connecting runners from different communities across the city through a common goal for the past 20 years. We are proud to be part of this vibrant township's legacy as title sponsor of one of its most important sporting events,” he said.

Entries are available online via www.entrytime.com or at the venue on race day from 5.30am onwards.

Cape Times