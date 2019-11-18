The race this year will also honour the spirit of compassion of American anti-apartheid activist Amy Biehl, who was killed in Gugulethu in 1999.
Aubrey Shoko, chairperson of the Gugulethu Athletics Club, said that instilling a running culture among residents was another important legacy of the race, bringing people from different communities together in pursuit of their health.
The race is accessible to runners of all fitness levels, and includes a 10km and 4.2km option.
Both races start and finish at the NY49 Stadium, where family-friendly entertainment and food and beverage stalls manned by residents round off this unique township race day experience.