Gugs Reconciliation Race more than just about running









Last year’s RCS Gugs Race winners, from left, Vuyolethu Mbuyka, who came in second place, winner Anthony Timoteus and third-placed Rowhaldo Ratz with RCS chief executive Regan Adams. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Success is more than just one moment, RCS chief executive Regan Adams said ahead of the annual RCS Gugulethu Reconciliation Race on December 16. The leading local consumer finance business is the title sponsor for the event which celebrates its 20th year. The much-loved race aims to celebrate the spirit of peace and unity of a diverse democracy. Adams is a dedicated runner himself and believes that running has been pivotal in his journey to achieving his goals. He said there were a few key lessons that he had taken to heart from his sport of choice.

“Any runner will know that a good race result isn’t just dependent on performing well on race day - it’s about the training, diet, rest, gear, the game plan and mindset that goes into the race.

“It’s the same with success in life and business. It’s about looking at the big picture, and breaking it down into the small steps needed to get there.

“Runners understand that certain tasks need to be completed to achieve their goal and are committed to accomplishing each,” Adams said.

Another lesson Adams learnt was to not to give in when things got tough.

“The battle is temporary, but quitting is forever,” Adams said.

“There will be times that you will wonder if you can do it, but you are stronger than you think.

“Strength is all in the mind, and you develop mental toughness when you commit to achieving your goal.”

While running is often thought of as a solo sport, Adams said much strength could be found in group support.

“It is not weak to ask for help and guidance when you need it, it is wise,” he said, adding that a good team will help through the tough patches.

The race, which starts and finishes at the NY49 Stadium, includes a 10km as well as a 4.2km option. Family friendly entertainment and colourful food and beverage stalls manned by local residents will round off this unique township race day experience.

Entry fees for the RCS Gugs Race range from R35 for a licensed junior to R114 for an unlicensed athlete.

For more information or to enter, visit www.entrytime.com

Cape Times