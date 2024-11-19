Hendrikse brothers to call the shots for Springboks against Wales

Cameron Hanekom is set to make his Test debut off the bench as Hendrikse brothers Jaden and Jordan will be the halfback pairing for the Springboks in Saturday’s clash against Wales in Cardiff. Bulls star Hanekom is likely to make an appearance in the second half at the Principality Stadium for a much anticipated international bow after a series of impressive performances in the United Rugby Championship over the last few years.

It will also be a special occasion for the Hendrikses, who are the 36th set of Bok brothers, when they run out in the No 9 and 10 jerseys on Saturday night. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus opted to leave out the starting halfbacks from last week’s 29-20 win over England, Grant Williams and Manie Libbok, from the match-23 on Tuesday, with Cobus Reinach and Handré Pollard the reserves in Cardiff. The other changes are in the pack, with Elrigh Louw coming in for Pieter-Steph du Toit – who has a shoulder niggle – at blindside flank, while Franco Mostert is reinstated at No 5, with RG Snyman returning to the bench, and Jean Kleyn gets a start at No 4, with Eben Etzebeth a replacement.

Thomas du Toit and Johan Grobbelaar are the new faces in the front row, while a six-two bench split sees Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch joining Etzebeth, Snyman, Hanekom, Reinach and Pollard. “This is our last match of the season, and we are determined to finish the year on a positive note,” Erasmus said on Tuesday. “We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection, while at the same time giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do.

“Jordan played against Wales in June, and we are very excited to see how he dictates play with Jaden alongside him, and we are also delighted that Cameron is getting a chance to play after showing his class at training throughout the tour and for the Bulls. “Cameron also offers us a few options at loose forward as he can play No 6, No 7 and No 8, and that will be valuable with two locks on the bench. “Jean is an experienced player who has played in two World Cup tournaments, one for the Springboks and one for Ireland, and he has been in good form for Munster, so it’s good to have him back in the team alongside Franco who he knows very well.

“Both of them only recently returned from injury and will play pivotal roles in the lineouts and set-pieces, and we have no doubt Eben and RG will make a big impact off the bench with their high work rate and physicality around the park.”

Wales have lost 11 games in a row, which has heaped the pressure on coach Warren Gatland. But that doesn’t mean that the hosts will be pushovers for the world champions. “Wales are a proud nation with a world-renowned coach in Warren Gatland, and they’ll do everything to finish their campaign on a high note,” Erasmus said.

“We’ve experienced first-hand how a run of defeats can galvanise a team, and the fact that they’ll be playing at home with a passionate crowd behind them will inspire them even more – just as our supporters inspire us when we play at home. “Obviously we’d love to finish the tour unbeaten, but we are well aware of the fact that we’ve have a few close results against them over the years at the Principality Stadium.” Springbok Team