Hendrikse special, but pity about no Willie in Cardiff

Nobody is ever happy with a Springbok squad selection – and that even goes for the coaches, who sometimes lose an argument in management meetings. So, in that context, Rassie Erasmus is on a hiding to nothing when he makes the final decision on the matchday 23, and it was the case yesterday for the squad to take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

It’s going to be a memorable occasion for the Hendrikse family when Jaden and Jordan run out at the Principality Stadium in the No 9 and 10 jerseys, but Erasmus and Co could also have explored a few other combinations that may have given him food for thought following a busy year. Jaden (24) and Jordan (23) Hendrikse will surely pay homage to their father and mentor, Brian, who passed away last year when they take to the pitch on Saturday.

Flyhalf Jordan joined scrumhalf Jaden at the Sharks this season, and they will want to prove that they are also contenders to be the first-choice Bok half-backs in the lead-up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Both have excellent kicking games, but as Jordan recently pointed out, he is a big fan of the “Tonyball” attacking approach implemented by new Bok assistant coach Tony Brown, so it will be interesting to see if he can take Jaden out of his shell a bit too and encourage him to take on the Welsh defence with ball-in-hand.

Rainy day training in Cardiff 🌧#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/yY383VRI1f — Springboks (@Springboks) November 18, 2024 It was understandable that Erasmus wanted to keep most of the backline intact from the win over England to assist the Hendrikses, but in that respect, it would’ve made sense to bring in Willie le Roux at fullback as well – with the added incentive of handing the veteran his 99th cap.

It is good to see Jean Kleyn and Franco Mostert getting an opportunity as a second-row pairing after their injury-enforced absences throughout the year. They will bring a serious work-rate to the Bok pack, while Mostert will hope to be sharper than what he was in his comeback game against Scotland. But it was surprising to see Ox Nche continue in the No 1 jersey, considering the big cut he sustained to his left knee at Twickenham. Instead, Thomas du Toit could’ve been tried out at loosehead prop and Nche as an impact player, with Wilco Louw and Vincent Koch the tighthead props. It will be an important outing for Johan Grobbelaar at hooker as well, as Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx need to have proper back-up in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

Cameron Hanekom is an exciting prospect who will make a long overdue Test debut, and hopefully it will be at No 8, which he prefers and has had the most impact in at the Bulls. While he can contest the breakdowns as well, he is a devastating ball-carrier and is particularly effective in the wider channels.

“We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection, while at the same time giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do,” Erasmus said yesterday. “Jordan played against Wales in June, and we are very excited to see how he dictates play with Jaden alongside him, and we are also delighted that Cameron is getting a chance to play after showing his class at training throughout the tour and for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship. “Cameron also offers us a few options at loose forward as he can play No 6, No 7 and No 8, and that will be valuable with two locks on the bench.”