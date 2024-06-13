Hit and miss seasons for Sharks, Lions and Stormers

The Bulls are the only remaining South African team still active this season as they contest the United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final against Leinster in Pretoria this weekend. We took a look at how the season went for the Sharks, Lions and Stormers...

SHARKS | Mike Greenaway Supporter disappointment meter: Moderate Best player: Ox Nche

Best youngster: Ethan Hooker Best match: Beating Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final Worst match: In the first half of the URC, there was disappointment after disappointment, but rock bottom was losing 12-10 away to a Zebre side that had lost 28 games in a row.

Their season: URC log standing – 14th; P18 W4 D0 L14 PD88 Pts 50 | EPCR Challenge Cup – Champions. The Sharks will say that you are only as good as your last game, or maybe your second-last game, which for them was the victory in London in the Challenge Cup final. A loss to the Bulls in the URC followed a week later, but unquestionably the season ended on a high for a Sharks team that were painful to watch in the first half of the URC.

There was all manner of inquisitions into the team’s performance and even a petition launched by fans to oust the coaching staff. But when the Sharks got their Springboks back, and the squad in general got the drift of what coach John Plumtree wanted them to do, the tide changed – and the outlook for next season is positive. Rating: C

Till we meet again 🖤Thank you Sharks fans for being there with us through it all🦈 pic.twitter.com/uLglkVUKuE — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) June 2, 2024 LIONS | Morgan Bolton

Supporter disappointment meter: High Best player: Sanele Nohamba (I still think he is a better No 9, though) Best youngster: Quan Horn

Best match: Beating Connacht 38-14 in Galway Worst match: There were a few – the 25-10 loss to the Bulls at Ellis Park was disappointing but not as disappointing as the away 36-21 loss to the Ospreys a week after the win over Connacht. Their season: URC log standing – Ninth; P18 W9 D0 L9 PD128 Pts 50 | EPCR Challenge Cup – Last-16 elimination: P5 W2 D0 L3 PD8

At first glance, the pessimist will argue that there was very little that changed in Doornfontein this season. The Lions finished ninth, the same as last season; they won the same amount of matches – nine – with five points separating the two campaigns. They missed out on the URC play-offs by small margins as their inconsistency once again reared its sinister self. Head coach Ivan van Rooyen and Co arguably rotated the squad a bit too much between the URC and Challenge Cup, placing all their hopes in one basket. That’s fine if you achieve your objectives but, unfortunately, they failed in that, too.

What an impact you've all made. Thank you. #LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/C1fD1zdKjj — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) June 5, 2024 They were arguably a bit too conservative in their approach at times, and that perhaps muddled their game plan and affected their direction.

The good news is that a handful of their players have been acknowledged by the Springboks, and that will help build more confidence. They were certainly better than their final classification, and will rue some poor performances among brilliant displays. Rating: D+

STORMERS | Leighton Koopman Supporter disappointment meter: Low Best player: Ruben van Heerden (lock)

Best youngster: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back) Best match: Defeating Leinster 42-7 in Cape Town Worst match: You could argue that any one of their four tour matches at the start of the season was the worst, but the Stormers saved that terrible performance for the Ospreys in Cape Town, where they went down 27-21, effectively ending their chances of gaining a home quarter-final.

Their season: URC log standing – Fifth; P18 W12 D0 L6 PD120 Pts 59 | EPCR Champions Cup – Last-16 elimination: P5 W3 D0 L2 PD2 It was a season where the Stormers blew hot and cold, and another indifferent performance in the quarter-final of the URC in Glasgow ended their campaign. The one week the Cape side would deliver a solid and entertaining performance, and the next weekend things just didn’t stick for them.

Key personnel being absent at the start of the season due to Bok commitments and injuries also played a role in their lukewarm performances at times. That winless tour at the beginning of their season really took the wind out of their sails.

Thank you for everything you put in here. Always a part of us. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/ytOiPYHpfY — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 11, 2024 At home, they looked more comfortable and entertained their faithful supporters with some brilliant rugby. An unexpected loss to the Ospreys, though, meant their home play-off chances took a knock. And at the Scotstoun Stadium in their first URC knockout match away from home, things came to an abrupt end.