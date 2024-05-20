It’s about winning, not where, says Stormers’ coach

Leighton Koopman The Stormers are happy to play an away quarter-final in the United Rugby Championship (URC) after securing safe passage to the knock-outs this past weekend.

After beating Connacht 16-12 in a hard-fought clash in Galway on Saturday, and other results not going their way, the Cape side can not jump into the top four. They currently sit in fifth and can keep the spot should they beat the Lions in two weeks in Cape Town. Stormers head coach John Dobson. | Backpagepix John Dobson, Stormers coach, said that after two seasons of home play-offs, it’s maybe a good thing for his side to switch things up and take the unfamiliar route to a possible final. “Our goal is to at least get to the semi-final and then we’ll see,” Dobson said, after the Connacht win and qualifying.

“Getting knocked out of the quarter-finals after being defending champions and finalists (last season), it would not be on. We have to win that quarter-final, and it’s going to be an important part of our growth, no matter where we go.” With the log so congested, the Stormers will have to wait for the final weekend of games to see exactly where they will go for the play-offs. Ireland, Scotland or Pretoria could be their destination, and after their loss to the Bulls earlier this year, and the SA side setting the pace locally, it’s a place they would want to avoid. But if push comes to shove, the Stormers won’t take a step back for any URC side they face in the play-offs.

“All of them will be tough, whether it’s Dublin, Glasgow, Pretoria or Limerick. They will all be tough. We need to go through this experience, though. “From where we were, the most important thing was to make the quarter-finals. We put ourselves under a lot of pressure with the tour (at the start of the season) and the Ospreys defeat (at home).” Things didn’t really go their way in Galway, and their attack found holes but those last passes just didn’t go to hand. And that has been the story of the Stormers this past season.

They haven’t found their rhythm on the attack just yet, and there’s still hope things will click over the next two games. But despite that, they have vowed to not change how they play over the next couple of weeks even if it’s close to the quarters. The Stormers scored only one try in Ireland, but flyhalf Manie Libbok’s kicking boot steered them to victory. “This season it just hasn’t stuck,” Dobson said about their attack. “It’s a very fine balancing act for us as coaches, we’re debating all the time. But it’s something we’re not getting quite right at the moment.