The Sunwolves. Photo: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA

In anticipation of this weekend’s rugby match between Japan’s Sunwolves and the Stormers in the Vodacom Super Rugby Fixture at Newlands, WP Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais, together with the consulate of Japan in Cape Town, last night hosted a formal reception to mark the occasion. The visit is the Sunwolves’ third to Cape Town since 2016.

The event was also a celebration of the Rugby World Cup that will be held in Japan from September 20 until November 2.

Guests included president of SA Rugby Mark Alexander, general manager of Sunwolves Chris Webb, and Stormers and Sunwolves players and coaches. Marais said: “This is all in an effort to create hype for the World Cup that will be staged in Japan and to wish them well. It is a groundbreaking first for an Asian country to host the Rugby World Cup.”

Marais said he recalled when Japan beat the Springboks during the 2015 World Cup.

“While I hope it won’t happen again, they will probably build on that success. They also have a home ground advantage so one never knows, the ball is a funny thing, it can bounce any way.

“The bounce of the ball on the day will be very critical,” Marais said.

Japanese consul-general in Cape Town Yasushi Naito said he was a fan of both teams and looked forward to the match.

“With mounting excitement in rugby this year, we are looking forward to come back to Newlands on Saturday for an exciting match of the Stormers against Sunwolves.

“We sincerely cherish the friendly relationship built between the two teams over four years.

“Japan has drawn inspiration from South Africa’s love for rugby.

“We wish to seek for partnership and collaboration in a mutually beneficial way.

“Japan will continue to learn from South Africa, a great rugby nation of the world, with sincere respect and humility,” he said.

Yasushi Naito said it was an honour for Japan to play a friendly test match ahead of the of the World Cup.

“With accession of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito, Japan has entered into a new era called Reiwa meaning ‘beautiful harmony’. So, you have every reason to visit Japan this year and feel Japan’s new dawn,” Naito said.