Jean Kleyn warns Springboks about Wales: A dog in a corner is always a dangerous dog

After months away from the pitch due to injury, Jean Kleyn is set to don the Springbok jersey once more, highlighting the unpredictable nature of rugby and the resilience required to come back from adversity. Just a year after being crowned a World Cup winner, the 31-year-old lock will take centre stage in the No 4 jersey in Cardiff as the reigning world champions face Wales in their final Test of the year on Saturday (7.40pm kick-off).

Jean Kleyn on the Welsh challenge: “I think we can expect desperation from them” #Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) November 20, 2024

Originally sidelined for a significant part of the season with an eye injury, Kleyn’s return to action is a testament to his determination and fitness. Had it not been for an unfortunate injury to Ruan Nortjé, a strong cog in the Springbok set-up, it is likely that Kleyn would not have had this opportunity to re-enter the fray. On Saturday evening at the Principality Stadium, Kleyn will be eager to make a mark after last playing for the Springboks in the nail-biting World Cup final against the All Blacks in Paris.

The anticipation is palpable as South Africa aim for an unbeaten UK tour – a feat they haven’t achieved since 2013. “I was injured for 10-and-a-half months, and it was slow-going getting back into it.”

“I was injured for 10-and-a-half months, and it was slow-going getting back into it,” Kleyn remarked yesterday, reflecting on a long road to recovery. “I am glad to be back with the boys. It feels like yesterday that I was here. Working with the new coaches is also fantastic. “Obviously I know Jerry (Flannery, defence coach) because he worked with Rassie (Erasmus) at Munster. Tony (Brown, attack coach) is the new guy and a good coach. He’s got an open mindset when it comes to the attack.

“The boys are playing some exciting rugby at the moment, and I am glad to be a part of it.” Congratulations to Jean Kleyn on being named in the @Springboks starting XV for their clash against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday 👏#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/yDCzRHxnFN

— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 19, 2024 Despite the injuries that plagued the lock position this season, Kleyn noticed a silver lining through the emergence of young talents like Nortjé and Salmaan Moerat, who captained the Boks in a couple of Tests. But with his sights set on proving that his international career is far from over, he aims to contribute not just individually, but as part of a formidable team.

“The priority remains the same – to play for the guys next to you and the people we represent back home,” Kleyn stated earnestly.

His commitment to the team ethos reinforces the unity that is at the heart of the Boks’ aspirations. As they prepare to face a Wales side desperate for a win to cap off their poor season, Kleyn predicts a fierce contest.

“A dog in a corner is always a dangerous dog.” “A dog in a corner is always a dangerous dog,” he noted, acknowledging the pressure the Dragons are under following a winless 2024 so far. “They will come out with lots of emotion, especially in the first 20 minutes, so it will be tough. We have plans and things we set in place to deal with their threats.

“They are a young team with young players who want to prove a point. “It is the last game of the season, and they are 11 (losses) down, so they would want to prove a point and finish the season by beating the world champs.”

Head coach Warren Gatland says they know how formidable the South Africans will be. “Last week’s result (52-20 loss to Australia) hurts, and we are just as disappointed by it as the fans. Our focus now is on training and preparing well for our final game.” * Bok coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Wednesday night that Ox Nche will be rested for the Welsh Test.

Instead, Thomas du Toit will start at loosehead prop, with Wilco Louw coming in at tighthead. Teams For Cardiff Springboks: 15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Cheslin Kolbe 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Damian de Allende 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 10 Jordan Hendrikse 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Jasper Wiese 7 Elrigh Louw 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) 5 Franco Mostert 4 Jean Kleyn 3 Wilco Louw 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Thomas du Toit.