Kamba stuns Van Damme with brutal first-round KO

Julian Kiewietz
Cape Town’s Muay Thai scene is growing into a healthy breeding ground for up-and-coming practitioners. After introducing the Thaiholics Fight Promotion a few years back, Muay Thai has again picked up and is a highly celebrated discipline in the Mother City today.
This past weekend, down in Melkbosstrand, Elite MMA hosted its second instalment of its Muay Thai Fight Night where youth, amateur, pro-am and professional athletes showcased their varying skill levels in front of a boisterous crowd.
The turnout far surpassed that of the inaugural tournament, which bodes well for the further growth of the brand and the athletes competing.
Out of the eight fights on display, the fight of the night was undoubtedly the main event between professional fighters Mark Kamba and Mangiengie Tousant van Damme. Kamba controlled the ring space in the opening seconds of the round and fired a left overhand punch which stunned Van Damme, causing him to retreat against the ropes.
Kamba maintained the dominant position in the fight by pushing Van Damme further into the corner before landing a powerful left hook as Van Damme circled outwards, causing the first knockdown. Thereafter, Van Damme attempted to throw a kick to the midsection of Kamba, but this was quickly neutralised. Kamba proceeded to land a thunderous overhand right punch that resulted in a brutal first-round knockout.
The highly anticipated co-main pro-am fight between Phillip Cronje and Ezrah Perrang did not fail to entertain the fans. The two seasoned amateurs delivered a thrilling performance, with the fight going the distance. Cronje’s accuracy, counters and use of his long-range weapons helped him get the win.
Another fight worth noting was the amateur fight between debutants Michael Keegan Pienaar and Tristan Reddy. Pienaar was extremely clinical and composed, displaying his technical prowess. His unpredictable use of the “eight limbs” and absolute dominance earned him his second-round TKO victory.
RESULTS
Youth
Under 63.4 kg: Quinton February (Monarch) defeated Seth Jordan Pasquelle (Fitness Revolution) via unanimous decision
Middleweight 69.51kg-72.5 kg: Cruz Vincent Wyngaard (Fitness Revolution) defeated Josh de Roubaix (Elite MMA) via unanimous decision
Super welterweight 67.1kg-69.50 kg: Cornel Verwey (Monarch) defeated Justus Steenekamp (Elite MMA) via unanimous decision
Amateur
Super lightweight 61.1kg-63.5kg: Likhaya Hansie (Top Primate) defeated Ameer Ismael Rasool (Fitness Revolution) via unanimous decision
Super lightweight 61.1kg-63.5kg: Michael Keegan Pienaar (Iron Tiger) defeated Tristan Reddy (Nakaeng) via TKO in round 2
Super lightweight 61.1kg-63.5kg: Zaakir Parker (Fighterz Inc) defeated Irfaan Mohammed Saib (Go For Broke MMA) via unanimous decision
Pro-Am
Middleweight 69.51kg-72.5kg: Phillip Cronje (Knockout Centre) defeated Ezrah Perrang (Elite MMA) via unanimous decision
Professional
Light heavyweight 76.1kg-79.5kg: Mark Kamba (Nakaeng) defeated Mangiengie Tousaint van Damme (Elite MMA) via KO in round 1