Kamba stuns Van Damme with brutal first-round KO

Cape Town’s Muay Thai scene is growing into a healthy breeding ground for up-and-coming practitioners. After introducing the Thaiholics Fight Promotion a few years back, Muay Thai has again picked up and is a highly celebrated discipline in the Mother City today.

This past weekend, down in Melkbosstrand, Elite MMA hosted its second instalment of its Muay Thai Fight Night where youth, amateur, pro-am and professional athletes showcased their varying skill levels in front of a boisterous crowd.

The turnout far surpassed that of the inaugural tournament, which bodes well for the further growth of the brand and the athletes competing.

Out of the eight fights on display, the fight of the night was undoubtedly the main event between professional fighters Mark Kamba and Mangiengie Tousant van Damme. Kamba controlled the ring space in the opening seconds of the round and fired a left overhand punch which stunned Van Damme, causing him to retreat against the ropes.