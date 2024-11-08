Kwagga Smith can be breakdown menace against Scotland as Springboks lose Ruan Nortjé

Comment by Ashfak Mohamed There has been a lot of conjecture around Rassie Erasmus delaying the announcement of the Springbok team for Sunday’s Test against Scotland until today.

Normally, the South African side is named on the Tuesday before a Saturday game, so due to the Sunday kick-off, that would’ve meant Wednesday this week. Initially, it was scheduled for yesterday, but then it was changed again to today. Some fans and pundits feel that the Bok coach is playing mind games with opposite number Gregor Townsend – who is also naming his match-23 today.

Others feel that Erasmus may be waiting on a few injury concerns that could have cropped up from last week’s physically tough training camp in Jersey – and one such case emerged yesterday as lock Ruan Nortjé was ruled out of the entire tour with a leg injury sustained during training on Wednesday. World Cup-winning lock Jean Kleyn of Munster has been called up as a replacement and will join the squad in Edinburgh today, with the other second-rowers being Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman and Franco Mostert, while Pieter-Steph du Toit can also provide cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperSport Rugby (@supersportrugby) “It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury, as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad,” Erasmus said.

“Ruan’s injury opens the door for Jean to make a return to the national squad for the first time this season, and judging by his performances for Munster since making a comeback to the URC, combined with his familiarity of our structures and being a regular in our team last season, we are excited to welcome him back.” Waiting until 48 hours before kick-off keeps everybody guessing, and it could also be down to Erasmus picking a much changed side from the one that beat Argentina 48-7 in Mbombela to clinch the Rugby Championship title.

But one area that does need serious consideration is the loose trio. The World Cup final combination was captain Siya Kolisi at openside flank, Du Toit at blindside and Duane Vermeulen at No 8, with Kwagga Smith and Jasper Wiese part of a seven-one bench split.

Vermeulen has retired and is part of the coaching staff on tour, while in their last Test against Argentina, it was Kolisi, Du Toit and Wiese – and if another World Cup final was to be played this weekend, the Boks would probably field that combination again. But there are a few other factors that Erasmus should ponder on before naming his match-23 today for the Scotland Test. The first is that the home side thrive on playing a fast-paced game.

It’s all about attack and a ball-in-hand approach for Townsend, and he will hope that his runners can stretch the Bok defence across Murrayfield in order to find those holes up the middle in broken play. So, the South Africans will need some extra speed across the ground, and that is where I feel that Smith would be a perfect solution. He has pace to burn, and can even cover the backline as a result. He is a menace at the breakdowns, where his contesting would at least slow down the Scottish attack, if not win a few penalties for the Boks, and his reading of the play is immense too.

Smith will bring real energy to ‘Tonyball’ as well, with the world champions keen to impose themselves with ball-in-hand too, as a link between backs and forwards – especially as Scotland flanks such as Rory Darge and Jamie Ritchie are lethal in securing breakdown turnovers. Focused on the task at hand 🧐#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/M6vqzC2Pld

— Springboks (@Springboks) November 7, 2024 Another tick for the Smith box is that he would be earning his 50th Test cap on Sunday, and it would be a fine reward for all his efforts over the years to get a start at Murrayfield. But exactly which number should the 31-year-old have on his back? Well, I have expressed my reservations previously about Smith at No 8 due to his light frame, so I would prefer him to pack down at No 6.

What about the skipper, then? Kolisi has featured at No 8 for the Sharks this season, and has all the skills and tactical nous to operate at the back of the scrum instead of openside flank. “Siya actually played well at No 8. He’s quick off the base, he’s explosive… you might see different things (in selection),” Vermeulen said during a press conference this week. Bulls stars Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom are further No 8 options, while their franchise teammate Marco van Staden is also on tour as an openside flank.