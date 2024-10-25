Libbok, Willemse can state Springbok cases for Scotland Test in Stormers against Glasgow

Are you ready for some Manie Libbok magic? Well, the Springbok flyhalf certainly turned it on in his last match – the 48-7 victory over Argentina at Mbombela Stadium – to help South Africa clinch the Rugby Championship title.

Libbok also underlined his value to the world champions with a stunning all-round attacking performance following the fall-out from his missed late penalty in the 29-28 loss to Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero. Since then, the 27-year-old pivot celebrated in fine style during a three-week break, during which he also married his long-time partner Verna-Lee.

But it's back to business for Libbok as he returned to the Stormers set-up this week for tomorrow's United Rugby Championship clash against defending champions Glasgow in Stellenbosch (1.45pm start). John Dobson's side were full value for their 34-19 bonus-point victory over Munster at the Cape Town Stadium last weekend, with centre Ruhan Nel grabbing an intercept try in the closing stages.

Damian Willemse was at flyhalf in that game and produced a fine all-round display – including successful goal-kicking – to be named as the Player of the Match.

But Libbok is the undoubted Stormers general, and it would be a major surprise if Dobson doesn’t install him to the No 10 jersey when he announces his match-23 today. That should see Willemse move to fullback in place of Warrick Gelant, who had his moments, but didn’t always combine smoothly with the rest of the backline against Munster. Facing a top-class outfit such as Glasgow is also an ideal opportunity for Libbok and Willemse to remind Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus of their abilities ahead of the first Test of the UK tour against Scotland on November 10.

Damian Willemse doing Damian Willemse things 😏



No wonder the 🦌 squad couldn’t resist bringing him back for more!#VodacomTurns30 | @Vodacom #URC | DHL @THESTORMERS pic.twitter.com/Eopvqu6Ien — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) October 24, 2024 Many critics may feel that Handré Pollard should start at flyhalf in the northern hemisphere due to the usual wet conditions, but Libbok would want to show that he is immediately on fire despite the welcome break he’s had.

Similarly, Willemse missed most of the international season with a hand injury, which saw Aphelele Fassi announce himself at the highest level with a series of excellent displays. But the Stormers star is quickly getting up to speed again, and another stand-out performance against Glasgow – in combination with Libbok on the attack especially – will make it hard for Erasmus to ignore both of them against Scotland.

Glasgow fullback Josh McKay will also be a major threat for the visitors with ball-in-hand due to his electric pace, but he is well aware of the Stormers’ attacking ability. The Scottish outfit will also be determined to leave South Africa with a win after going down 28-24 to the Sharks in Durban last weekend.

“The Stormers are a quality outfit,” McKay told the Glasgow team website this week. “They’re a great team filled with absolute superstars, and we know that the South African franchises are always really tough tests in South Africa. “We know they’ll probably bring a bit more line-speed and have a lot of X-factor players who like to pop up and get involved, so we’ll have to be vigilant this week.